Dollingstown arson attack destroys home

Police and forensic officers attend the scene of a fire at a house on Alfred Terrace, Dollingstown, Co Armagh on Monday afternoon after an overnight incident. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A home has been destroyed in an arson attack in Dollingstown, Co Armagh.

A bin was set against an oil tank and set alight on Alfred Terrace at around 3am on Monday, April 27.

One property was extensively damaged and a neighbouring property suffered smoke damage. There were no reports of any injuries, police said.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the incident could have had "serious consequences".

"This is the second incident in the same vicinity in the past couple of weeks. I have asked the police to up their patrols in the area to restore community confidence," she said.

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

A PSNI spokesman added: "Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police at Craigavon on 101 quoting reference 121 27/04/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."