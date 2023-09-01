Dolphin rescue drama at lough sparks plea for public vigilance

The mother and baby dolphin were stranded close to Castle Espie

The rescue got under way when the mother dolphin and her baby washed up on Strangford

An environmentalist has encouraged people to be vigilant close to Strangford Lough in case the dolphins she helped rescue — in a rather dramatic fashion — find themselves stranded again.

Animal lover Ruby Free was named Environmental Hero at the Sunday Life Spirit of NI awards in July.

Her commitment to protecting natural habitats sees her combine work with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) by volunteering to rescue animals and becoming a prominent member of the local branch of Surfers Against Sewage.

On Thursday she was called out to her first dolphin stranding in Northern Ireland involving a mother and baby close to Castle Espie.

The incident happened so quickly that she didn’t have enough time to put a wetsuit on, so ended up fully submerged in her normal clothes.

“When we arrived the mother and calf were in a bad way with super dry bodies and eyes. We kept the mother and daughter moist with wet towels and when the tide came in enough, attempted to re-float the pair,” Ruby explained.

Fully clothed environmentalists dives in to save the dolphins

“After a while, the mum was able to swim out for herself, but the young calf struggled. Seeing the energy being stripped from the calf, we held her for 15 minutes until she got enough energy to try again.​

“We let her go once more and she swam speedily back to her mum... the pair were reunited and back out in deeper water and swam off together.”

Because of a “powerful full moon”, she said, the tides were “extremely strong” and when the tide is low the mud flats are exposed so she believes the dolphins were unlucky on this occasion.

Human interference can be responsible for strandings of animals with noise pollution from increased shipping traffic scaring animals and people engaging in deliberate chasing.

Ruby advised people to keep “respectful distances from these beautiful animals” when out at sea and to turn engines off.

Time is of the essence when it comes to rescuing such animals with Ruby saying the maximum time a dolphin can spend out of the water about 12 hours before the weight crushes their organs.

She encouraged the public to remain attentive over the coming days as Strangford Lough is a large area and there is a risk of the animals becoming stranded again.

Ruby trained as a wildlife medic with British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) which only recently has a presence in NI.

The mother and baby dolphin were stranded close to Castle Espie

Across the UK there is a system in place to save stranded marine wildlife and believing it was “ridiculous” no equivalent system is in place here she was involved in setting up an NI wing of BDMLR.

Compared to Cornwall, where Ruby previously resided, dolphin strandings are quite rare here and there is less awareness of who to contact.

Unlike England and Scotland, NI does not have any highly protected marine areas which helps to protect habitats and species and Ruby suggested that should change to ensure it is a “sanctuary for marine wildlife”.

Ruby asked people to “please keep your eyes peeled” around the waters of Strangford Lough, If you see these dolphins in trouble again, or any marine life in distress please call BDMLR on 01825 765546