Dominic Oscar: West Belfast boxer (19) who died suddenly had ‘kind-hearted nature’ and ‘huge potential’

A young boxer who passed away suddenly had “an infectious smile and kind-hearted nature”, his west Belfast club said.

St Michael’s ABC led tributes to 19-year-old Dominic Oscar after his death last Thursday.

"Everyone connected with the club are devastated to hear about the sudden loss of our own Dominic Oscar,” the Poleglass-based club said.

“From the moment Dominic walked into the club his infectious smile and kind-hearted nature influenced all the boxers and coaches within the club and we are saddened that a young man with such huge potential has been taken way too soon.

“We express our deepest sympathies to his parents Marie and Chris, to his siblings Christopher, Darren, Aisha and Reece and anyone who knew and cared for Dominic.”

The club added that it will be closed for the rest of the coming week.

The Twinbrook teenager, known to his loved ones as ‘Domo’ had previously won Antrim and Ulster boxing titles, and was heading into the intermediate stages of his young amateur career.

His first love was football, as he played for his local Celtic Boys team and came to the boxing club to use the gym pre-season, but soon picked up the gloves himself and shone in the ring.

His former football club also offered their condolences to Dominic’s family, adding: “Domo 'as he was known to his friends' represented our club for many years and was a brilliant kid and a pleasure to have around… We have so many fond memories from Scotland to Holland and we will treasure these forever.”

County Antrim Boxing IABA (Irish Athletic Boxing Association) said: "Deepest condolences from all in County Antrim Boxing to the family and friends of Dominic Oscar who passed away suddenly yesterday.

"Dominic was an aspiring young boxer who had many of great wins under his belt in the sport and we send our thoughts and prayers to all.

"Special thoughts go out to all at St. Michael's ABC Poleglass where Dominic boxed, a heartbreaking time for you all. May he RIP."

Dominic was also a past student of the Belfast Met Boxing Academy, who further offered their condolences to “the champ” and his loved ones, as did St Paul's ABC in Andersonstown, Donard ABC, Saints Boxing Club, Immaculata, Sacred Heart, Gilford, Larne Golden Gloves, Dungarvan, Omagh Boys and Girls BC, Star ABC and Saint David’s Boxing Club in Naas, Kildare.

Kilwee Celts FC has also started a fundraiser for the young athlete to help his family with the costs of funeral expenses.

The fundraising page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dominic-oscar