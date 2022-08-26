Don Stirling: Jackie Fullerton pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ friend

Veteran broadcaster Jackie Fullerton has paid a heartfelt tribute to his “best friend and confidant” Don Stirling as he shared memories of the pair meeting NI football legend George Best.

Mr Stirling, who was a long-serving representative to the Irish League and Northern Irish Football League, died after a short illness.

Friends, colleagues and fans have remembered him as a “true gentleman“ who carried himself with humility.

A minute’s silence will be observed at the Larne v Ballymena game on Friday night.

Jackie Fullerton said he was “deeply saddened” by Mr Stirling’s passing because for 50 years he has been his “best friend and confidant”.

The pair first met when Mr Fullerton began his career in television in 1973.

“I liked Don from the off because of his ways, I knew that he would have my back and anything I told him would never be repeated,” Jackie told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Along with his partner Marlinda, they have been very close friends with my wife Linda and I; and indeed my three sons, who are now grown men, still call him ‘uncle Don’ because we shared many holidays as family together in Majorca.

“He was a quiet man but he had a wonderful dry humour as people know. We had great times and I took him to a lot of functions I attended over the years with some famous people.

“I remember him enjoying the company of the legendary George Best, Billy Bingham and so on. I revelled in his enjoyment of all these trips and the people we met.”

He added: “Don had that quiet touch, he was all things to all people. And to know Don was actually to love him as I did.

“He’s one of the unsung heroes of local football, he’s a highly respected administrator in the game and he has never been loud or critical of his team, Ballymena United, which is my hometown team of course.

“Don never sought the limelight at all. To see him as the fan who eventually became the vice-chairman was of great pride to me and well deserved. He was a prince among men, he really was.

“His word was his bond, his integrity, his honesty above reproach, he was just a wonderful guy.”

Amongst Mr Stirling’s proudest achievements, and the legacy he will leave behind, was the appointment of David Jeffrey in 2016.

The ex-Linfield manager led the Sky Blues to European football and guided the club to their first senior trophy in 30 years in the 2017 League Cup final victory over Carrick Rangers.

Mr Fullerton said: “When David Jeffrey arrived as manager, Don, along with the chairman, was one of two men who sold the club to him. He enjoyed that he got the great man, David, to the Showgrounds.

“I told David when he came to Ballymena, one man you can trust with your life is Don Stirling, he’ll always be there for you.

“I know the big man has found that to be true.”

Outside of football, Don was a successful businessman who ran Stirling Trophies in Ballymena.

While a part-time job, the club meant “everything to him”, Mr Fullerton said, and it was his social life.

One of Mr Fullerton’s fondest memories is Don’s “great joy” at driving his car with George Best in the back seat.

“This happened a few times after picking George up at his home in Belfast. He knew George’s father and so on. For a football fan to get close to people like the iconic George Best, I revelled in his glory, even though I was enjoying it myself.”

Ballymena United said Don devoted a “literal lifetime” to the club and his death would leave an “irreplaceable gap in our hearts”.

Mr Fullerton echoed that sentiment saying: “His pleasant manner and his way will be missed. He was a very able secretary as well, but he will be missed because of his input and the quite diligent way he went about his business.

“Everybody can be replaced but people like Don not so easily.”

Mr Stirling earned the respect of rival teams, amongst them Coleraine FC, whose chairman Colin McKendry described him as a stalwart of Irish League football and “Mr Ballymena”.

“I have known Don for all my life in senior football and he has always been Mr Ballymena to me,” he said.

“He was the man I always contacted when I needed to know anything and I’m absolutely devastated by his passing.

“He was one of football’s gentlemen who will be sadly missed by everyone within Irish League circles and beyond.

“The Board of Directors and I send our condolences to Don’s family and friends, as well as everyone connected with Ballymena United at this sad time.”

As recognition for his years of service to football, Mr Stirling had been awarded the NI Football Writers' Merit Award in 2014.

NIFL Head of Marketing Neil Coleman stated: "This is a sad day for the whole Irish League football family. Don was universally liked and respected amongst clubs, players and media.

"The biggest complement I can give him is that he has almost always just been defined as a 'gentleman' throughout everyone in football circles.

"Our thoughts are with Don's family, friends and Ballymena United at this sad time."