Donald Fraser-Rennie murder probe police in appeal as photograph of victim (33) released

Police have released a photograph of the victim of a brutal murder in Co Antrim.

Donald Fraser-Rennie (33) was found dead in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena on Wednesday morning.

Detectives were yesterday granted an extra 36 hours by a court to question two men aged 29 and 33-years-old who were arrested on suspicion of the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact us.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who had been in contact with Donald at any time between, Tuesday, 29 September and 1am on Wednesday, 30 September.

“Anyone who was in the Crebilly Road between mid-day on Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday.

“I am particularly keen to establish whether witnesses saw or heard anything suspicious."

Police said Mr Fraser-Rennie was the victim of a "vicious, sustained and violent beating".

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 52 30/09/20.

Alternatively information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.