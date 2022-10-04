Donald Trump got ‘bored’ when discussing Northern Ireland, claims new book on ex-US President

A new book detailing the sensational life of Donald Trump reveals the former US President “appeared to get bored” when discussing Northern Ireland with Theresa May.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s highly anticipated Confidence Man also claims Trump nearly fired his daughter and routinely flushed documents down the toilet.

The book follows Trump from his time as a New York businessman to his life after the presidency.

Ahead of the book’s release, Trump criticised Haberman and said on his social media “another fake book is out” and there was “zero fact checking”, despite serving as a source.

Haberman interviewed more than 200 sources, including former aides to Trump, as well as three interviews with the former President.

Confidence Man details a number of encounters between Trump and world leaders during his presidency.

On one reported occasion between Trump and former Prime Minister May, he mentioned abortion before changing the subject to Northern Ireland.

“Abortion is such a tough issue,” Trump said, unprompted. “Some people are pro-life, some people are pro-choice. Imagine if some animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she got pregnant?”

The book says Trump pointed to his vice-president, Mike Pence, saying “he’s the really tough one on abortion”, then asked May if she was pro-life. However, the then Prime Minister’s response was not reported.

Following the exchange, Northern Ireland was reportedly discussed during the encounter, though Trump “appeared to get bored” and instead talked about an offshore windfarm near one of his Scottish golf courses.

It is claimed Trump repeatedly asked if immigration had been a factor in Brexit during the same meeting.

Confidence Man also claims Trump wanted to fire his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner via Twitter - something he denied.

“Pure fiction. Never even crossed my mind,” he said.

The book also reports the former President raised the prospect of bombing Mexican drug labs, he had a fear of dying from Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus and that he mistook a racially diverse group of Democratic staffers as waiters.

Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America is available now