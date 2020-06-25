Donald Trump rages over attack on statue of US president with links to Carrickfergus

Donald Trump has hit out at protesters who targeted the statue of a controversial past American president with links to Northern Ireland.

Protesters attempted to topple a bronze statue of President Andrew Jackson, situated close to the White House on Monday evening.

They were thwarted by police officers in riot gear.

According to the Washington Post, the word "killer" was daubed in black on the pedestal below.

President Jackson was a soldier and statesman who served as the seventh president of the United States between 1829 to 1837.

His father, also named Andrew, and his mother Elizabeth hailed from Carrickfergus. They left these shores to emigrate to America, settling in the Carolinas, two years before their son was born in 1767.

In honour of President Jackson's ancestral home, an Ulster-Scots thatched farmhouse, which was home to his parents, is now a tourist attraction, known as the Andrew Jackson Cottage, in Boneybefore, Co Antrim.

President Trump, who is reported to greatly admire the seventh president and requested a portrait of Jackson to hang in the Oval Office, has vented his anger against the incident online.

"Numerous people arrested in DC for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St John's Church across the street," Trump tweeted.

Jackson is the latest US historical figure to come under the scrutiny of Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters due to his being a slave owner.

He is one of at least 10 US presidents who owned slaves.

According to historical records, it has been estimated that during his lifetime, Jackson may have owned as many as 300 slaves as a cotton plantation owner.

Jackson, during his time in presidential office, was also responsible for the signing of an act which authorised him to negotiate with Native American tribes for their removal from ancestral lands to make way for white settlers.

Demonstrators last week also toppled a statue of George Washington - known as the United States' founding father having served as its first president - then set it on fire in Portland, Oregon.

The targeting of symbols of US presidents and Confederate war figures comes amid ongoing civil unrest following the killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer.

During Monday evening's incident in Lafayette Square, protesters shouted: "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson's got to go."

President Trump has warned US citizens that anyone prosecuted for defacing any statues that are federal property can face up to 10 years in prison.

In recent weeks, the targeting of historical statutes has spread to the UK and the Republic.

In London, the statue of Second World War prime minister Winston Churchill has been attacked, along with a Cenotaph. A statue of Bristol slave trader Edward Colston was thrown into a harbour.

Yesterday there was widespread condemnation after two statues of Dubliners singer Luke Kelly were vandalised overnight in Dublin with white paint. Both statues were unveiled in 2019, to mark the 35th anniversary of Kelly's death. Gardai said no arrests had been made but inquiries are ongoing.