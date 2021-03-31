Donaldson and Poots lambast Sinn Fein as they remember dads lost in last year

Two senior DUP politicians who lost their fathers during the pandemic have hit out after prosecutors declined to take action against Sinn Fein leaders who attended the Bobby Storey funeral.

Posting online yesterday, Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots both told of how they had to comply with coronavirus regulations at a time when funeral services were limited to just 10 people.

Remarking on the "great hurt" of such circumstances, the two went on to accuse Sinn Fein of ignoring rules "that the rest of us are expected to obey".

Sir Jeffrey described the "severe" restrictions his family were required to comply with when his father died last year.

"Only 10 of us were able to attend the funeral in the graveyard. There was no wake and no church service," he posted.

Saying there was "no misunderstanding" of the rules from his family, he criticised the scenes in west Belfast.

"A couple of weeks later thousands attended the funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey including the Deputy First Minister and other Sinn Fein Ministers who had helped draw up these regulations that the rest of us are expected to obey. Clearly Sinn Fein believe they are above the law."

He said yesterday's decision by the PPS and the role of the PSNI "now confirms this to be the case".

He added unionist parties would have to "consider the implications of all of this".

And, like his party leader Arlene Foster, he called for PSNI Chief Constable Simon Bryne "to go".

"This decision will fundamentally undermine confidence in the justice system and in the current coronavirus regulations," he added.

"Two-tier policing is not acceptable in any circumstances."

Mr Poots also talked about burying his father a few weeks before the Storey funeral.

Remarking on his sadness over the lack of a "traditional wake or church service", he wrote that the Public Prosecution Service and PSNI had "made the law an ass".

"We [his family] understood that couldn't happen, no confusion, we didn't send out texts encouraging people to turn out," he said.

"Even if the PPS are in doubt, I and the public at large are in no doubt, they [Sinn Fein] broke the law, they defied the law, sadly those charged with upholding the law have let us all down.

"The ultimate culprit is Sinn Fein."

Mr Poots also called for resignations, "but I won't hold my breath".

"Like thousands of other families across the community we live with the pain and the hurt, but Sinn Fein are used to causing pain and hurt, sadly the police and prosecutors are collaborators with them on this occasion."