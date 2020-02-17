Donaldson 'hopeful' London not Stormont will pay Troubles pension

A senior DUP MP said yesterday that he is "hopeful" the Treasury will agree to fund a pension scheme for victims of the Troubles.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP's Westminster leader, said victims had already been waiting far too long for the payments.

"We would hope that the Treasury will be forthcoming with funding," the Lagan Valley MP said.

"The next financial year begins in April, so the sooner we can get a commitment to fund the scheme, the sooner the innocent victims can start to receive their payments.

"Frankly, they have been waiting too long already, and I hope that the Treasury will recognise the need to provide this funding as soon as possible."

Sir Jeffrey said discussions were already under way with the Treasury "on this and a range of other issues".

He also ruled out any role for the Dublin Government in funding the victims' pension scheme, even IRA attacks were sometimes launched from the Republic.

He said: "As far as I am aware, none of the victims are within the jurisdiction of the Irish Republic, so I believe that this is a matter for the UK Government."

Earlier, Sinn Fein Assembly Member Gerry Kelly told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme that the victims' pension plan was a matter for the Treasury.

The North Belfast MLA said: "There's people been waiting for this pension for a considerable period of time.

"The political decision has been made to give a pension, we need to move on that basis.

"So they can't now say: 'We've made this decision, but now it's going to cost too much'.

"The British Government have to deal with it."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson agreed with this.

"The events that gave rise to the pensions that will be paid to innocent victims happened during a time of direct rule," he told the same programme.

"I think it would be wrong to put paying that compensation on the Northern Ireland Executive. It doesn't have the budget for this.

"The money for the Executive comes from the Treasury, so ultimately this does go back to the Treasury."

An assessment panel headed by a judge will decide on who is eligible for a pension.

The Government has been insistent that anyone who was injured as a result of their own actions will not receive any money from the scheme.

Asked how disputes about eligibility would be resolved, Sir Jeffrey added: "There will be a mechanism for dealing with such cases built into the regulations which will govern the scheme.

"There will be an assessment process built in."

This leaves open the question of how disputes over eligibility will be resolved.

And it raises the prospect that controversial decisions may have to be made during the assessment process.