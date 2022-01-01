Donaldson in call for less talk about a border poll in 2022

DUP leader insists more important issues to address, including our hospitals and protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said time shouldn’t be “wasted” in 2022 talking about a border poll as “more people want Northern Ireland to succeed than fail”.

In his New Year message, the DUP leader said: “We need fewer conversations about border polls — and more conversations about fixing our hospitals and removing the barriers to trade with our main market by value and volume.

“We must get Northern Ireland’s place within the UK restored so we can trade freely again with England, Scotland and Wales, but we must also take courageous decisions to safeguard our hospitals. I am up for both.

“I make no apology for forcing Brussels back to the table on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The Irish Sea border does not work and is not acceptable politically or economically.”

Sir Jeffrey noted that 2022 would bring a long bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

“Seventy years on the throne. Seventy years of service. Seventy years leading the nation by example. But not if Sinn Fein have anything to do with it,” he said.

“If Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill got their way, they would probably cancel the bank holiday such is their hatred of all things British.”

Amidst increasing speculation that the DUP may collapse Stormont in early 2022, Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “At a time when our community faces huge challenges — whether due to Covid, climate change or the realities of Brexit — people have the right to expect stability, delivery and leadership for everyone from political parties.

“Those threatening the future of the Assembly offer no solutions, but merely add to the problems.”

She urged voters to rally behind her party in May’s Stormont election: “Recently, several Assembly votes to deliver progress have been lost by a handful of MLAs, such as Alliance’s Bill to ban hunting mammals with dogs.

“With even a few more Alliance MLAs, we can deliver the positive changes people demand.”

In his New Year message, Colum Eastwood said that rather than address inequality and poverty, the DUP and Sinn Fein were about to fight an election “where all the First Ministers want to talk about is whose name comes first on the letterheads”.

He said: “It is a shocking and insulting abdication of responsibility... but it doesn’t have to be that way. The new year can be a new start for people and politics in the North.

“Everyone will be faced with a choice: more of the same from people who have shown us they are only interested in themselves. Or we can choose change with leaders who are talking about reducing energy bills, creating new university places so that our young people can make a life for themselves here, and putting an end to the politics of fear and division.”

In his New Year message, TUV leader Jim Allister said: “What is needed first and foremost in 2022 is new resolve to dismantle the protocol and reverse the mistakes and inaction of 2021.

“If ever the affirmation ‘Out with the old and in with the new’ had relevance, it is now.”