Donaldson shares UK Government’s concerns over European Court of Justice role in NI Protocol

Sinn Fein accuses the UK Government of continually ‘shifting the goalposts’

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said he shares the concerns of the UK government around the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in overseeing the NI Protocol.

It comes after an online disagreement at the weekend between the Republic of Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and the UK’s Brexit Minister Lord David Frost.

He posted on Twitter after the UK made clear that it wants the ECJ removed from oversight of the NI Protocol.

Mr Coveney said this was the creation of a new "red line" which the EU cannot move on.

He has warned that UK demands on the Northern Ireland Protocol and the dismissal of EU proposals before they are published could cause "a breakdown in relations".

In response, Lord Frost said he would not engage in online negotiations and that the concerns were not new as they were laid out in a Command Paper published in July.

Speaking today on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he wants to see the EU making proposals that will “remove the Irish Sea border and restore Northern Ireland’s place fully within the UK internal market”.

He added: “We recognise that there will need to be separate arrangements to ensure that goods travelling into the EU from the UK, whether that’s via Northern Ireland or otherwise, that those goods meet EU standards, but for goods remaining within the UK and specifically goods travelling from Great Britain and staying in Northern Ireland there is no reason whatsoever for customs checks.

“And that is why we believe that any proposals must remove that Irish Sea border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

The DUP leader said he welcomed a “change in tone” from the EU, adding it is “due in no small measure to the actions we have taken to bring a sharper focus on these issues” and to raise awareness of the “harm the protocol is doing on a daily basis to our economy and to political stability”.

He told the BBC: “I will judge the EU’s proposals when I actually see them, I haven’t seen them yet so I don’t know the extent to which they will meet the concerns that are there.”

Mr Donaldson said he laid out seven tests that have to be met and that position remains unchanged.

Addressing the practicalities of the protocol, he said his constituents need to get items they’ve ordered online and businesses ordering component parts for manufacturing need to be able to do so “without custom’s checks” when goods are staying within the UK internal market.

Asked if the European Court of Justice was a red line for him, he said the UK government “has a point when it says it is unfair in arbitration and disputes” that it is the EU’s court which acts as the final arbiter. He believes an independent arbitration process should be established.

However, Sinn Fein junior minister at Stormont Declan Kearney, told BBC Radio Ulster that the problem lies with the UK government which has continually “shifted the goalposts”.

"The problem throughout, and particularly over the last nine to 10 months, is that as we have attempted to double down and deal with these issues the goalposts continuously seem to change from the perspective of David Frost's negotiation strategy and I think now that we're seeing the goalposts shift once more.

"I think it can be read potentially one of two ways.

"This may well be a negotiation tactic. We're now approaching the point where hopefully all of these issues can be successfully covered off and we can in fact see all the difficulties with the protocol eliminated and David Frost is simply trying to up the ante and bring some more heat into the talks process that will follow publication of the European Union proposals.

"However, there is another scenario. And that is they are at this point in time, that is David Frost and the Tory Government, finding that their bluff has finally been called and the European Union is indeed determined to bring forward substantive proposals on all of these areas - medicines, agri-food, customs, and governance - that will in fact bring certainty, simplicity and stability for our business sector here in the north and across the island economy and they're running scared from that.

"Hence, the dead cat of the European Court of Justice being thrown onto the table."

Mr Kearney concluded by saying it would be a "disaster" if the UK Government walked away from the protocol.

On Tuesday, Lord Frost will give a speech in which he is expected to tell diplomats that removing the ECJ's role in dispute settlement is necessary to sustain the protocol.

The EU will bring forward proposals on Wednesday for reforming the protocol.