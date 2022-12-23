Donaldson urges greater unionist cooperation as he restates protocol opposition

The DUP is blocking the formation of a powersharing administration in Belfast in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionism’s future lies in greater cooperation between the pro-Union family, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

In his Christmas message to party members, Sir Jeffrey reiterated his long-term commitment to devolution at Stormont but he insisted his party would only lift its current block on powersharing when Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol is “properly dealt with”.

The DUP is vetoing the function of the institutions as part of its protest at trading arrangements that have created barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The EU and UK are engaged in negotiations in an effort to secure changes to the operation of the protocol.

“As I look back over the last twelve months, as a party, we have had to stand strong,” Sir Jeffrey wrote.

“We’ve also stood united and far beyond our membership, unionism has broadly stood united too.

“2022 must have taught us that the way forward is through greater unionist cooperation. I will continue to lead the way on such unity.”

The protocol has created barriers on the movement of trade from Great Britain into Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Powersharing has been in flux since February when DUP first minister Paul Givan quit – a move that effectively collapsed the ministerial executive.

“Stepping out of government was not an easy decision because I believe in devolution but enough was enough,” said Sir Jeffrey.

“There will be no solid foundation for devolution to work until the Protocol is properly dealt with.

“Some people say we are placing the NI Protocol above other public services. I disagree.

“The Trader Support Service exists to help businesses with Protocol paperwork. It has cost £436k per day for two years.

“If that money had been used to employ nurses it would have paid the annual salary for another 7,000 highly experienced nurses. All these matters are interlinked.

“I’ve been in London this week for more meetings with the Government where I underscored our commitment to Stormont but only when the Protocol is replaced by arrangements that unionists can support.”