Donate4Daithi dad nominated for Heart Hero Award by British Heart Foundation

30th September 2022 Dáithí Mac Gabhann with dad Máirtín and mum Seph pictured at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards at The Culloden Hotel and Spa Photo by Stephen Hamilton

A west Belfast dad who has tirelessly campaigned for his six-year-old son Daithi - on a waiting list for a heart transplant - has been nominated for an award.

Mairtin Mac Gabhann has been shortlisted for the Heart Hero Award by the British Heart Foundation ahead of their annual award show on December 1 in London.

The man set up the Donate4Daithi campaign in 2018 to raise awareness of organ donation and has since led to a change in legislation in Northern Ireland.

The youngster is in need of a life-saving heart transplant and has been battling for survival since he was born.

Daithi has already undergone a series of surgeries and at one stage his parents were told he had just a 10 per cent chance of pulling through.

Daithi’s Law means that people here will automatically become organ donors with an opt out rather than opt in system, which could save hundreds of lives each year.

Daithi’s dad has been nominated as part of the Outstanding Contribution category for individuals or groups who have helped the BHF’s mission over the years and will attend the glitzy event next month, hosted by TV presenter Vernon Kay and a number of other celebrity judges and special guests.

Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation in Northern Ireland, said: “The Heart Hero Awards is our way of thanking those who are helping to make a difference towards fulfilling our vision of a world free of heart and circulatory diseases.

“Mairtin is thoroughly deserving of this nomination for a BHF Heart Hero Award. He is already a hero in the eyes of many and we are proud to support him.

“His tireless campaigning to raise awareness of the lifesaving importance of organ donation has changed attitudes and even changed the law.

“Mairtin’s dedication and energy have brought us to the stage where Daithi’s Law will be in place early next year and will potentially save many lives.

“Mairtin and his family, Seph, Cairbre and, of course, Daithi, are an inspiration and I wish Mairtin all the best with his nomination and we will all be cheering him on at the awards ceremony in London on December 1.”