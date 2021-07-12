Donegal hit-and-run victim had spent the day looking for her wedding dress

A 34-year-old bride-to-be who was killed in a hit and run in Donegal in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named locally as Laura Connolly from the town of Lifford.

The mother-of-one was killed after being hit by a van at around 2.45am while walking on the N15 at Townparks in the border town.

Ms Connolly was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead, and the road where the incident occurred was closed for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A man in his 40s was arrested yesterday after presenting himself at a garda station. Gardai also seized a van for technical examination as part of their investigation.

He was being questioned at Letterkenny garda station.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Connolly online, with her uncle Andy Connolly pleading with anybody with any information in relation to the hit and run to contact the family or the gardai.

“Anybody with any information in relation to the killing and hit and run of our happy go lucky bubbly niece Laura Connolly at the Lifford roundabout last night contact any of us with any details,” he said.

“This is a traumatic experience for everybody in our family, a very massive shock of a girl so full of life.

"A son and boyfriend, father, mother and brother, all left with the world turned upside down,” he said.

“RIP Laura you'll be sorely missed always. I’ll always remember good aul laughs we had.”

SDLP Councillor Jason Barr also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“My heart aches this morning at the devastating news of Laura Connolly. Laura was one of the most caring, outgoing, bubbly, mad as a box of frogs girls you could ever meet. If you wanted a laugh, Laura would have gave it to you,” he said.

“I called bingo where she lives last year and her nickname for me since then was ‘ALL The 4s’. A young life taken too soon in such tragic circumstances.

“My whole hearted condolences goes out to her mum and dad, fiancé, son, siblings, the wider Connolly family circle and her close friends.

"May God give you all the strength to get through this.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward, this family will need closure. Rest easy Laura,” he added, with a broken heart and crying face emojis.

Peter O'Donnell of Raphoe Boxing Club, where Ms Connolly’s partner Joe McCullagh was a member, also expressed his shock at her death.

A post mortem was due to be carried out on Ms Connolly’s body, and gardai issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly interested to speak with anyone who has video footage, including dash cam, from the scene and along the route to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The hit and run fatality brought the death toll on Irish roads in the past week to seven, with three of those dying in one crash on Wednesday when a car collided with a truck on the N7 near Rathcoole in Dublin.

The death toll this year now stands at 65.