‘Donegal is a special place to me’: Starmer pays tribute to Creeslough victims in remarks at PMQs

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy, saying “Donegal is a special place” for him and his family.

Speaking during his opening opposition remarks at Prime Minister Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: “I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in Creeslough last week. Donegal is a special place to me and my family and across this house.”

“The people there are in all of our thoughts,” he added.

Last week, an explosion at an Applegreen filling station in Creeslough, Co Dongeal claimed the lives of ten people.

The Prime Minister Liz Truss previously said in a statement she was “shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of life in Donegal.”

She added “My deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to the entire community of Creeslough as they come together in their moment of grief.”

Sir Keir's comments come as the funerals of some of the victims are taking place. On Tuesday, mourners gathered to attend the funeral of Martin McGill,(49), at St. Michael’s church Cresslough.

Mass for 24-year-old fashion designer Jessica Gallagher also took place at St Michael’s Church on Tuesday.

Funerals for the further victims are set to take place in the coming weeks.

The Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister also paid tribute to Sir David Amess, on the first anniversary of his death.

The Conservative MP was murdered during a political surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.