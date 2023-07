Diversions in place due to unstable building on Donegall Road.

Motorists are advised that part of the Donegall Road in south Belfast is closed in both directions due to an unstable building in the area.

The road is closed to both motorists and pedestrians.

Traffic is being impacted with queues forming so motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for your journey.

Diversions are in place via Roden Street, Donegall Avenue and Richview Street.