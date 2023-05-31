Donna Traynor raised concerns she would be unable to work in radio due to disability, tribunal hears

Donna Traynor’s barrister claims BBC “pursued her relentlessly” and refused to make reasonable adjustments for her disability

Former Newsline presenter Donna Traynor pictured on the first day of evidence in her employment tribunal against the BBC (Presseye).

Former BBC Newsline presenter Donna Traynor faced "bullying and harassment" after she raised a grievance about a plan to change her role at the corporation, an industrial tribunal has heard.

A senior lawyer acting for Ms Traynor claimed she was discriminated against on the grounds of age, gender and disability.

During the first morning of evidence in the employment tribunal taken by Ms Traynor against the BBC, Paddy Lyttle KC claimed that his client had her role “diminished” unfairly.

Ms Traynor is taking an industrial tribunal against her former employer and its Northern Ireland director, Adam Smyth.

It follows a proposal to move her to a radio position in 2019.

The barrister said the plan was presented to Ms Traynor on her 55th birthday.

Ms Traynor dramatically quit her job at the corporation in November 2021.

Once one of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile broadcasters, the tribunal heard that she joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins, before moving into television.

In August 2006 she was offered a two-year contract presenting the flagship 6.30pm Newsline programme, five days a week.

In 2008, the three-person tribunal was told that she was given a permanent contract.

Mr Lyttle said that his client had been “engaged specifically to work on Newline five days a week”.

He said that she had yearly appraisals that graded her work to a high standard and that during her time as the programme’s presenter, audiences continued to grow.

He also said that Ms Traynor had been assured that her role “would not be diminished” by Mr Smyth during an annual appraisal held in December 2018.

Addressing the age discrimination portion of her case, Mr Lyttle KC claimed that a voluntary redundancy scheme was “a ploy” to get rid of the “old crop”.

Adam Smyth, Director of BBC NI, arrives at the tribunal. Credit: Presseye

The scheme was available to anyone who presented a TV or radio programme more than 30 minutes in length.

The tribunal heard that veteran journalists Noel Thompson, Seamus McKee and Wendy Austin took up the redundancy offer along with Karen Patterson.

“Three were in their 60s, possibly 70s, no one of a more junior ranking, or younger age, could apply”, Mr Lyttle claimed.

Frank O’Donoghue KC, who is representing the BBC and Mr Smyth, challenged the assertion that the scheme was not a true redundancy but intended to move on older presenters.

He said there is nothing to suggest that this was “not a true redundancy process”.

The tribunal heard that Ms Traynor was told that under restructuring, she would be sharing the presenting of Newsline with BBC colleague Tara Mills, alongside a male presenter who was to be recruited.

She would also be expected to extend her duties to present the Evening Extra Radio Ulster programme.

It was said that at the time the BBC were trying to get more female presenters onto their radio output.

Mr Lyttle referred to a meeting where Ms Traynor said she was being used to "settle a gender imbalance" issue at Radio Ulster.

The barrister said that the BBC should have been working on using “good presenters” and not in terms of gender, a practice he said went “out with the ark”.

Mr Lyttle added that Ms Traynor stated in one BBC meeting about Mr Smyth’s plans: “If I was called Donald Traynor he wouldn’t be moving me to radio”.

Mr Lyttle said an internal grievance process carried out by the BBC in 2020 was a "complete whitewash", adding: "It was not a genuine hearing of the grievance, it was protecting Mr Smyth."

The barrister said Ms Traynor had repeatedly raised concerns about the fact she is deaf in her left ear and would not be able to work on radio.

He said his client had explained "time and time again" that she needed to be able to see who was speaking to her and was also concerned about wearing headphones.

Referring to Mr Smyth, the barrister said: "His aim was to move Donna Traynor from TV, two to three days a week to radio, irrespective of her disability."

Mr Lyttle said that for several months in 2021, Ms Traynor was brought to meetings where she was asked if she could do a radio trial.

He said there was a "clear refusal to make reasonable adjustments" for her disability, adding: "They pursued her relentlessly for months, they threatened her, they harassed her and they bullied her."

The barrister added that between June and August 2021 Ms Traynor was removed from all broadcast duties.

He said the BBC used concerns about her hearing issues to claim she was a "risk editorially".

The tribunal is expected to last over a week.