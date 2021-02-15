Donohoe family solicitor issues thanks over new phone evidence

A solicitor representing the family of the late Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe has thanked a woman for handing over potential new evidence to the police.

On Friday, a mobile phone thought to contain previously unseen pictures of Noah on the day he disappeared was given to detectives as Musgrave Police Station.

Niall Murphy represents Noah’s mother Fiona, and called the act “an exceptional piece of citizenship”.

The 14-year-old St Malachy’s College pupil went missing in south Belfast on June 21 last year.

His body was found six days later in a storm drain in the north of the city close to the M2 following a massive search and rescue operation.

A post-mortem examination later established his cause of death to be drowning.

At a preliminary hearing last week, claims were made that he could have been assaulted as he cycled through Belfast city centre.

This contrasted with a previous hearing that said there was no evidence of an assault.

Speaking to UTV Live, Mr Murphy commented: “On behalf of Noah’s family I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to that person for an exceptional act of citizenship.”

He said there was a gap in CCTV evidence on the day Noah went missing, from the bottom of Royal Avenue at North Street until the Belfast Telegraph building.

“Unfortunately there is no CCTV coverage of that 250m and we would appeal to any businesses that retain their CCTV to bring that forward to police,” he said.

“And indeed the side streets off Royal Avenue... if business owners could examine their CCTV systems for June 21.”

The PSNI has said the disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe remains a coronial investigation.

A separate corporate manslaughter investigation is also underway concerning access to the storm drain, which is owned by the Department for Infrastructure.

Mr Murphy said that “serious parts of the jigsaw” were currently missing in the investigation.

Praising Noah’s mother, he added: “It’s the most intense grief that I think is imaginable, it’s unimaginable what Fiona goes through on a daily basis but she’s a stoic person of inspirational resolve.

“She is kept going by the dignity of the memory of her son.”

Last month, recovering heroin addict Daryl Paul (33) was sentenced to three months in jail for stealing the Noah’s backpack containing his laptop.

He was released on the same day after time on remand was taken into consideration.

After discovering the rucksack, he had attempted to sell it instead of handing it into police.

An inquest into the teenager’s death is due to begin on January 10 next year.