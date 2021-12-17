Donors in NI most generous in whole of UK

Donors in North Antrim were found to be the most generous because the typical person there donates 2.9% of their gross income, or £1,200 a year, according to the Law Family Commission on Civil Society. Stock image

Some people in Northern Ireland give £1,200 a year to charity, making them the most generous donors in the UK.

New research shows that in every constituency here, the typical donor gives more of their income to charity than the UK average of 0.7%.

Donors in North Antrim were found to be the most generous because the typical person there donates 2.9% of their gross income, or £1,200 a year, according to the Law Family Commission on Civil Society.

Nationally, however, research by Pro Bono Economics a found that typical donations from the UK’s top 1% of earners - namely those earning over £175,000 - dropped by 21% in real terms between 2011/12 and 2018/19, despite the typical annual income among this group rising by 10% over the same period.

To tackle this decline in philanthropy, the Commission is calling for a collaborative effort between the charity sector, central and local government, philanthropists and business in order to bring giving across the country up to the same levels as in Northern Ireland, which is being hailed as a trailblazing region.

Northern Ireland has the highest rate of average donations to charity in the UK among in terms of those who declare charity donations in their self-assessment tax returns, the study found.

In that scenario, 1.7% of the typical donor’s income is being given to good causes each year. This is more than double the typical UK average of 0.7%.

The analysis found that from 2018/19, the residents of North Antrim who declare charitable donations were the most generous, with the typical donor giving £1,200, a year.

However, across the UK as a whole, the proportion of the population giving to charity has been falling. Between 2000 and 2018, the proportion of households donating regularly to charity fell from 32% to 26%.

Matt Whittaker, CEO of Pro Bono Economics, said £20bn is given annually by the UK public through philanthropy.

“While charity donors in Northern Ireland are leading the way in donations, this new research shows that those with the deepest pockets can afford to reach a little further,” he said.