Don't exclude Omagh bomb families from new Troubles pension, says victim's sister

A woman who lost her brother in the Omagh bombing has urged the Secretary of State to ensure victims of the Real IRA atrocity are included in a new Troubles pension.

Claire Monteith criticised Julian Smith over an "insensitive" and "hurtful" section in a consultation, which suggests restricting the scope from 1966 to the signing of the Belfast Agreement in April 1998. This places Omagh just outside the timeframe.

Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, died when a Real IRA car bomb exploded on Market Street in Omagh on August 15, 1998.

Another 220 were hurt, some of them with horrific and life-changing injuries.

No-one has ever been convicted in a criminal court of the Omagh massacre.

Claire, who lost her brother Alan Radford (16) in the atrocity, said she fears Omagh victims will face another injustice.

"We have been denied our loved ones and any normality of life in the aftermath," she said.

"We have been denied justice. We have been denied closure.

"Now we are facing denial of the very fact we are victims of an atrocity which claimed more lives in a single incident during the terrorist campaign."

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said there is no pre-determined timescale for the scheme.

Last week the NIO published a consultation with proposed payment levels for victims injured "through no fault of their own".

The UK Government intends to bring forward legislation by January 31, 2020, with the scheme opening for applications at the end of May.

The public consultation, published last Tuesday, runs until November 26. It states: "A commonly used time period for the Troubles is to consider that they began in 1966 and ended with the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement on April 10, 1998.

"It may be that this provides the basis for setting the time limits for the scheme. But as with many aspects of this scheme, the time period that it would cover is clearly an issue that will need to be considered very carefully.

"Any time period selected will create parameters by which some victims will be excluded."

It states the time period has been intentionally included as a specific question in this consultation to canvass people's views. However, Claire said it was wrong to put a timeframe on terrorism. She added: "This phrase is not only unjust, it is grossly insensitive, and should never have been included in the first place.

"Why is any victim excluded? Terrorism is terrorism. Injury - emotional or physical - is injury.

"Victims, unfortunately, are best placed to understand that. Just because some elements were on ceasefire, does that act as an excuse for those who weren't?

"Sickening though it is, terrorism and injury don't discriminate when creating victims, so neither should the Secretary of State in addressing the tragic outworkings of such atrocities.

"There are no parameters on suffering. I do not seek to take away from those within the specified dates at all - far from it - but this is a shameful and deeply offensive suggestion."

She said Mr Smith "seriously needs to review this particular section".

She added: "Should he seek to rely on the issue of parameters not being fully decided, I ask him to consider just how gut-wrenching it has been for victims outside his suggested timeframe.

"He knew we would take part in the consultation, and I cannot over-emphasise how cruel, insensitive and wholly unjustified this suggestion is. Every single step for victims has been a fight - to be heard, to be acknowledged, to be understood.

"We are not giving up now. On behalf of all who face falling outside the defined timeframe, I am calling on the Secretary of State to address this bitter, hurtful issue as matter of urgency."

Alan, a pupil at Omagh High School, was killed outright. His mother sustained very serious head injuries, and continues to suffer years later.

Claire added: "It affects every part of daily life. The sights are vividly replayed in flashbacks. Everything is a reminder of Alan and that awful day, in which so may lives ground to a halt, never to be the same again.

"And we are just a few among so many. Yet our trauma is so callously facing exclusion from the criteria. This move has left us feeling of less importance instead of equal sufferers or, as I prefer to say, endurers."

An NIO spokesperson said: "The government is very sensitive to the fact that terrible atrocities including the Omagh bomb took place outside what is commonly considered to be the Troubles period. That is why we are consulting on this issue and want to hear and consider all views.

"We have included a specific question within the consultation on date parameters of the scheme and there is no pre-determined timescale for the scheme. Any decisions about timescale will be taken after the consultation has been completed and the responses analysed."