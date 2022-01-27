‘Don’t refuse to let us in’: PSNI share photo of destroyed door after forcing entry to detain suspect

Those wanted by police are advised not to refuse them entry - unless they want officers to force their way in, the PSNI has advised.

It's after police in Ards and north Down were forced to break down a door while in pursuit of a member of the public - who saw officers calling to the property but didn't open the front door.

They shared a photo on social media of the door of a property after they entered the property by other means.

An officer said: "If you're wanted by the Police, don't look out the window when we knock and refuse to let us in."

The image shows the bottom of a door completely destroyed with an enforcer, sometimes described as a battering ram, which is often used by police officers to gain entry to a house.

The man in question is now in custody and is expected to appear before a judge on Friday.