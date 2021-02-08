Door of Co Tyrone flat blasted by shotgun

A shotgun was fired at the front door of a flat in Co Tyrone on Friday night. (Niall Carson/PA)

A shotgun was fired at the front door of a flat in Co Tyrone on Friday night.

Police said they received a report that, shortly before 8.25pm, a single shot was aimed at the front door of the flat in Moygashel Court, Moygashel, outside Dungannon.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters said it was understood the property was empty at the time.

Appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, he said that damage was caused to the door during the attack.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances following the incident," Mr Winters added.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1774 05/02/2.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."