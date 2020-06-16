Doorman paralysed in loyalist massacre bid, who will be denied Troubles pension, to deliver protest letter to Brandon Lewis

Police outside The Glengannon Hotel, near Dungannon, where doorman and former republican prisoner Seamus Dillon was shot dead in 1997

A former republican prisoner left paralysed in a loyalist gun attack is to deliver a letter to the Secretary of State today in protest at draft British government guidelines which he says could deny him a Troubles pension.

Christy Cummings, 63, was working as a doorman at the Glengannon Hotel, near Dungannon, when he was shot preventing an LVF massacre at the premises in December 1997.

Another doorman, Seamus Dillon, was shot dead by the loyalist gunmen and several others were injured, including a 15-year-old boy. Mr Cummings was was shot in the back, and was left paralysed from the chest down.

He says he didn’t receive compensation because he was a former prisoner, and he fears that he now won’t secure a victims’ pension for the same reason.

Mr Cummings hopes to hand-deliver his letter of protest to Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, at Stormont House.

He said: “I was working as a doorman on the evening of the (LVF) attack, along with Seamus and my brother-in-law who was also shot.

“As former republican prisoners, it was the only type of work we could get to put bread on the table for our families. We prevented loyalist gunmen from entering the premises and causing another massacre like that in Greysteel or Loughinsisland.

Gunned down: Seamus Dillon

“I’ve struggled physically and mentally over the years following the attack. I live with chronic pain. I was refused compensation as I was a former political prisoner.”

Mr Cummings was convicted in 1979 of leaving a hoax bomb outside a house and of IRA membership. He was sentenced to 16 years in jail, but the sentence was reduced on appeal, and he spent less than seven years behind bars.

He continues to assert his innocence, and his case is under consideration by the Criminal Case Review Commission.

Under the current draft guidelines for the victims’ pension, ex-prisoners who have spent more than two-and-a-half years in jail could be excluded if there were no mitigating factors for the assessment panel – led by a High Court judge – to consider.

Mr Cummings claims that such guidelines “contain the ability for widespread discrimination against me and many others injured through no fault of their own”.

In a statement last week, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said: “Individuals with a serious conviction, other than those injured by their own hand, will be able to apply to this scheme. An independent panel will then decide if they are eligible to receive a payment.”

But Mr Cummings said that while he could be able to apply for a pension, the NIO retained the power to seek to block any application.

“I may be paralysed but I’m determined to hand-deliver the letter drafted by my lawyers to the NIO. I want to see a pension for all those injured with no-one left behind,” he said.

Mr Cummings called on the Secretary of State to “get this issue addressed so there is no scope for any discrimination”.

The Victims' Payment Scheme had been due to open for applications on May 29. But the row over the definition of a victim has meant that didn't happen, and Sinn Fein is refusing to nominate Stormont’s Justice Department to oversee the scheme. Mr Cummings said there must not be an attempt to “push people like me out of the way”.