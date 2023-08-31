Dormant Glens Hotel to get multi-million pound re-awakening

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the refurbishment of the derelict Glens Hotel in Cushendall.

Developed by Z Property Development and GMR Architects, the proposals include an extension to provide more bedrooms, bringing the total to 39; a standalone brasserie restaurant, 200-person function room, spa facilities, bar and gym.

The hotel’s rich history and surrounding culture will form a focal point for the hotel, the developer said.

“The redevelopment process alone reflects a multi-million-pound investment into the Co Antrim village from Z Property, while the finished hotel is expected to bring 40-50 new jobs to the area,” a spokesperson said.

According to a Design and Access Statement, the existing structure is “rapidly falling into disrepair and is in need of early redevelopment before parts of the building become non-retainable”.

There is occasional vandalism and “growing local concern that the site/building will become an area for anti-social behaviour”.

It is proposed that the existing front of The Glens Hotel is retained and refurbished.

Scott Kennedy, Z Property’s Managing Director said: “Z Property are delighted to formerly present our plans for the renovation of this landmark hotel.

“We are very aware of the special place the former Thornlea Hotel has in the hearts of locals and take the responsibility of its renovation seriously, with extensive community consultation continuing to inform every stage of the project.

“The team at Z will not only be renovating but running the hotel upon its completion. We’ve made great contacts throughout the Glens of Antrim and look forward to working alongside locals to further contribute to Cushendall’s vibrant community and beyond.”

The existing building is three storey, comprising two full storeys with dormers to the second floor. The proposed building, through retaining the existing front elevation, is also two and a half storeys.

The statement explains: “It is the desire of the proposed design to refurbish and extend the existing Glens Hotel as an appropriately scaled building which is respectful in terms of its height, massing, proportion and detailing consistent with the relevant planning guidelines.

“The design is based on consideration of the historic built fabric and the prevailing character of the area, using materials that are in keeping with neighbouring properties within the Cushendall Conservation Area. This will be achieved through appropriate and proportioned scale and massing.

“To maintain the rhythm of the street frontage and maintain a ‘domestic’ character we have in an ad hoc fashion (as is typical of the surrounding properties) introduced chimney stacks with pots. These will be largely non-functioning.”

The statement stresses the design is “totally sympathetic with the characteristic build form of the existing and surrounding area”.