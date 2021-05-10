Doug Beattie announces candidacy for UUP leadership race

The MLA for Upper Bann, Doug Beattie, has announced he is to stand for the vacant leadership position in the Ulster Unionist Party.

Mr Beattie made the announcement following the decision of current party leader Steve Aiken to stand down from his position.

In a statement, Mr Beattie said: “Today I stood with Steve Aiken as he took the decision to step down as the Ulster Unionist Party Leader. I know it was not an easy decision for Steve to make but it was made with a moral courage that typifies his service to both his country and party.

“I am grateful for his leadership and his friendship and I am glad that he will remain both an MLA and active member of the Ulster Unionist Party.

“With Steve Aiken stepping down as the party leader there is clearly a decision to be made as to who will replace him. I now want to make my intentions known in that I will be standing for the Leadership of the Ulster Unionist Party.

“I do so knowing that we, as a party and as a country, face some very real challenges today and in the future. It is not enough to sit back in defence of the Union, it is time to reach out to promote the union and all its benefits.

"In doing so we can make Northern Ireland a place where people want to live regardless of identity, religion, sexual orientation or ethnicity.”

Mr Aiken is to remain in his position as leader until a successor is chosen.

Mr Aiken, a former submarine captain, was elected to the position unopposed in 2019.

Adding in his statement, Doug Beattie said he wanted to “build a union where everybody feels comfortable being who they want to be”.

"I want to represent a pro-union politics that offers a modern, progressive vision for the future of the UK. I want to build a Northern Ireland where everyone is able to enjoy a true peace and its benefits, not just the absence of violence.”

Mr Beattie recently brought forward a motion to the Stormont Assembly calling for a ban on gay conversion therapy in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Unionist Party motion stated it was "fundamentally wrong to view our LGBTQ community as requiring a fix or cure".

The motion by Mr Beattie passed by 59 votes to 24.