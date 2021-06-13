Doug Beattie called ‘queer-lover’ during Portadown Northern Ireland Protocol protest

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has revealed he was subjected to homophobic abuse around his stance on LGBT issues at a loyalist rally in Portadown last weekend.

Mr Beattie had faced criticism for attending the anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in the town last Saturday, defending his presence by saying it was his responsibility to watch proceedings and listen to constituents.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Beattie has revealed he was faced with insults from the crowd, including being called a “queer-lover”, over his views on same-sex marriage and other gay rights issues.

“I was called a ‘queer-lover’, presumably over my open support for the LGBT community, and I was followed around the town by anti-abortion protesters who waved placards with disturbing images in my face,” Mr Beattie told the newspaper.

The Ulster Unionist leader has been praised by the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis for his “liberal approach” around issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

Mr Lewis has said he plans to intervene on the issue of abortion services in Northern Ireland by the time of the summer recess next month if there is not progress at Stormont.

In March, Brandon Lewis introduced new powers compelling Stormont to implement abortion laws, however he has not instructed any services to be set up yet.

The Health Minister Robin Swann has maintained he cannot centrally commission services without the approval of the wider five-party coalition Executive, with which there is currently disagreement around the implementation.

Mr Beattie told The Sunday Times he was supportive of the Secretary of State’s threat to introduce the services over the heads of the Executive parties.

“I do think he [Lewis] is right and Robin Swann has put forward papers to the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure abortion services are implemented here,” he added.

“It has been made clear to Robin that if he tries to implement these services, then there will be a judicial review rolled out to block him.

“Robin has tried to get it through, and is getting frustrated in one guise or other. So I think it is right that the secretary of state brings these services in ahead of the Assembly.

“Abortion is happening whether people like it or not. It is happening here in Northern Ireland. In some cases, people are still going across the water to access abortion services. These are now legal, and they need to happen.”