Doug Beattie fears violence will escalate if NI protocol isn’t resolved this summer

UUP leader Doug Beattie has said he fears violence will escalate in Northern Ireland if there is no resolution with the NI protocol.

Speaking to the BBC's Stephen Nolan programme, the Ulster Unionist MLA insisted he doesn't have any knowledge of any threatened violence from any group.

"It's the fear that frustration will boil over," he said.

Mr Beattie said he's warned the UK government and the EU as well as Washington and Dublin representatives that if no resolution is reached on the protocol, "we may not have anything to salvage," he said. "They ignored us and they stopped talking since February, there have been no substantive negotiations since February."

He said: "I was saying it wouldn't take much for it to boil over and go from one thing and escalate quite quickly. We should all be guarding against this. There's a wedge being forced between us as a result of the protocol. When we have a vacuum, it will be filled."

Mr Beattie said he believes there will be "peaceful" demonstrations where people outline their frustrations on the street this summer. "Negotiation is the only way to solve the issues that we have."

The UUP leader said he speaks to other leaders in unionism "all the time". "[Mr Beattie and Jeffrey Donaldson] had a good discussion before the election and a few discussions after the election."

He said: "We [the UUP] believe we can deal with the issues of the protocol at the same time as having a government."

It's not possible to know whether Boris Johnson will remain in place as prime minister over the next few months, he said. "The people who are suffering because of this gamble are the people of Northern Ireland."