Doug Beattie formally confirmed as new Ulster Unionist Party leader

Doug Beattie has been elected as the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP)

Doug Beattie has been formally confirmed as the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party following a meeting on Thursday evening.

The UUP met virtually at their party headquarters in east Belfast, with Mr Beattie ratified by the party’s council.

He was the only candidate for the party's leadership and is its fifth leader in a decade.

His election was confirmed earlier this month after former leader Steve Aiken resigned his post after less than two years in the role.

A retired Army captain, Mr Beattie was first elected as an MLA in 2016, and after being confirmed as leader, said he was the right person to "rekindle the fortunes" of the UUP and give a clear vision for the future.

Mr Beattie, who served as a soldier for 34 years and was awarded the Military Cross for bravery in combat, promised a “progressive and unifying” agenda.

In a statement from the UUP following the meeting, chairman Danny Kennedy confirmed the process was now complete.

“The Ulster Unionist Council has unanimously ratified Doug Beattie MC MLA as the Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party. Mr Beattie`s ratification took place at the conclusion of a very positive meeting of the Ulster Unionist Council this evening,” he said.

Speaking to PA media after he was ratified as the leader, Doug Beattie said he hoped to “bring something unique” to the party.

"I articulate myself in a different, particular way. My CV is not a political CV, it’s a completely different type of CV. My management and leadership styles are very different.

“I think I’m a little bit rough around the edges. I think people like that rough around the edges. So I think there’s a manner in which I could help engage.

“Why is that important? Because if I can engage, then I can tell people what our policies are. When people can see what our policies are, they will understand what the Ulster Unionist Party is all about.

“We are about bringing people together, making this the best part of the United Kingdom that we possibly can, and trying to forge and create a union of people, where people are happy to say ‘I live in Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom’.”

Following the announcement, several party representatives congratulated the new leader.

Former leader Mike Nesbitt posted: “Doug Beattie MC MLA confirmed, endorsed, supported and embraced as the Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party. I sense a game changing moment for unionism.”

While health minister Robin Swann said: “Congratulations to @BeattieDoug on his ratification as Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, a challenge lies ahead but I am assured that Doug and the Ulster Unionist Party are up for it.”

New deputy leader Robbie Butler posted online: “Just voted for this fella to be ratified as leader of @uuponline.

“As his deputy and Chief whip to the party you can be guaranteed an honest, open, confident and modern Unionism that will reach further than ever before.”