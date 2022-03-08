Doug Beattie: Former soldier reveals he would ‘do my bit’ in Ukraine if war expands

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has said he could potentially be called up to fight in a war between Nato and Russia if the current conflict in Ukraine expands.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show on Tuesday, the army reservist revealed he would “do my bit” in the event of an escalation of war in the region and argued against calls for a no-fly zone to be enacted over the skies of Ukraine.

The former army captain – who served in Afghanistan – warned any expansion of the conflict in Europe could lead to “hundreds of thousands” of deaths and argued a no-fly zone involving Nato forces potentially shooting down Russian jets and bombers “could have limited success”.

Mr Beattie was making the comments following an intervention by Alliance Party leader Naomi Long at the weekend who told BBC’s Sunday Politics show the policy should “not be taken off the table”.

Ms Long said it was right the world focused on “humanitarian aid” amid the scenes of devastation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

However, she described Russian President Vladimir Putin as believing he is “already at war with the west” and said it was “wrong” to consider certain policies “you will not contemplate”.

In response, Mr Beattie said he can “understand the emotion” of people suggesting the idea, but said he believes Russian president Vladimir Putin is “trying to goad Nato into reacting”.

“I have held a dying child in my hand in conflict. None of this pulls on people's heart strings more than me,” Mr Beattie said.

“I know what conflict is all about. What I don’t want is for that conflict to be expanded in any shape or form, because there will be more children held in people's arms.

“Right now, Nato is saying that they don’t want to give any cause to expand this conflict throughout the whole of Europe and that is why they are not putting in a no-fly zone.

Doug Beattie

“Bearing in mind an awful lot of the munitions being dropped throughout Ukraine are not being dropped by aircraft, it is artillery pieces firing from an awful long way.

“I am concerned about a no-fly zone. I don’t have all the answers. If Nato decides they are going to do it, then they do it and we are in.

“I am an army reservist I will do my bit. If this becomes a hot war between Nato and Russia you will see reservists being called up all over the place. That is how bad things could get.”

Ukraine’s leader President Zelensky has repeatedly called for Nato to implement a no-fly zone over the war-torn country.

However, leaders in the United States, United Kingdom and other western powers have all ruled out the possibility, which could see their forces directly engaging with Russian fighter jets and bombers conducting raids across Ukraine.

Mr Beattie added: “They [Ukraine] are awfully desperate that is why I have not gone out and attacked anybody who has said we must have a no-fly zone. I can understand the emotion of them saying that.

“This could expand and it could expand incredibly quickly. Instead of having 100 or 1,000 or 2,000 people being killed or injured we would have hundreds of thousands.

“There may come the time when the cool heads no longer work, and we have to go in. We all have to understand the consequences of that.

“We will not be talking about fuel prices anymore. We will be talking about our loved ones going to conflict or war.”