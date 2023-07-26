Doug Beattie hits out at Shankill Butchers plaque: ‘There is no difference between a UVF terrorist and an IRA terrorist’

The leader of the Ulster Unionist party has called for stronger action from the PSNI when it comes to commemorating terrorists as he condemned a Shankill Butchers plaque as “appalling”.

Doug Beattie told BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show that the mural on Glenwood Street honouring the UVF dead and similar tributes across the region are a “sad indictment” of our society.

"These people who put these plaques up may come out with the argument ‘we have a right to remember our dead’ but the reality is they don’t have the right to stamp all over the graves of victims or leave the victims’ families traumatised,” he said.

Lenny Murphy, his brother John Murphy, Robert ‘Basher’ Bates and John Townsley are listed among the names on the plaque.

They were key members of the notorious gang which unleashed a seven year campaign of terror from 1975 and often slashed the necks of their victims, usually after hours of torture.

“It’s appalling,” Mr Beattie said.

“All of these things are appalling."

The UUP leader called for the response from police, the justice system and society to be “an awful lot stronger” when it comes to commemorating terrorism on all sides.

"There are more plaques and commemorations in Northern Ireland to those who were terrorists and made victims than there are to the victims themselves and that in itself is pretty disgraceful… that’s a sad indictment,” Mr Beattie said.

He stressed that "it’s not just in loyalist communities and loyalist paramilitaries – this is right across the board”.

"We see time and time again people standing up and commemorating IRA terrorists and republican terrorists and that needs to stop as well,” he added.

Mr Beattie described the Shankill butchers as “psychopathic murderers” who used the conflict as “cover” to get “their sick kick out of torturing people to death”.

"This is where we need people to be absolutely clear and consistent – there is no difference between a UVF terrorist and an IRA terrorist.

"There is no difference between commemorating one or the other and it needs to stop. These plaques need to be taken down.”

The crimes of the Shankill Butchers were so gruesome they caused fear and revulsion in a city already numbed by violence.

The gang was responsible for at least 23 murders with eight Protestants among their victims.