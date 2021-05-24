Doug Beattie includes Robbie Butler and Andy Allen in UUP leadership team 

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th May 2021 Ulster Unionist Party confirm Doug Beattie as the new party leader. The former British Army solider and Military Cross recipient takes over from Steve Aiken. Doug Beattie pictured with Andy Allen. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

UUP leader Doug Beattie has made two key appointments within his party in what his first major internal leadership move.

Mr Beattie revealed on Monday that he has appointed Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler as UUP deputy leader.

East Belfast MLA Andy Allen, a former soldier, has been given the role of deputy chief whip.

According to a UUP spokesperson the deputy chief whip position had been held by East Antrim MLA John Stewart.

Mr Beattie previously held the role of deputy leader.

Speaking about the new appointments, the ex-soldier said: “I have said that fixing Northern Ireland is a priority for me and to do that I need the right people in the right place.”

“To that end I have asked Robbie Butler to become my deputy leader. Robbie is someone who has tremendous energy and positivity and works for the good of Northern Ireland. I want to harness that.”

The Military Cross recipient added: “Robbie has been serving the Party as chief whip and he will continue in that vital role.

"To assist Robbie in the Chief Whip’s Office I have asked Andy Allen to become deputy chief whip. Andy is someone who knows what it is to serve his country. He is forward thinking, and someone I trust.

“Both of these men are my friends as well as my colleagues. I know that they will work for the good of everyone in Northern Ireland and to create a Union of people as our vision for the future.”

Mr Beattie was appointed leader of the Ulster Unionists after standing as the only candidate to run for the party’s top post.

It comes after Steve Aiken announced his decision to step down as party leader after less than two years in the job. He said he had taken the party as far as he could.