Doug Beattie issues ‘sincere apology’ in Stormont to Edwin Poots and his wife following inappropriate joke

UUP leader Doug Beattie has issued an unreserved apology to Edwin Poots, his wife and the wider community for an “inappropriate” tweet he posted at the weekend.

Earlier on Monday, Edwin Poots said that his wife was left “disgusted” by a ‘joke’ posted on social media by Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie.

Speaking at the Assembly on Monday, UUP leader Doug Beattie said:” We must all be mindful of our language and I’ve said so on the floor of this chamber on many occasions.

“We must guard against language that is both hurtful and harmful. Over the weekend I let my guard down and for that I am truly sorry.

“I posted a joke, and regardless of what my intentions were, it wasn’t just inappropriate, it was absolutely wrong, fundamentally wrong.

“Therefore it’s important that I stand here and I say to Mr and Mrs Poots and I am sorry for the hurt that I may have caused.”

He added: “But I have to say to wider society Mr Speaker that my language was wrong on every level and I have to apologise to all of them. We have to guard against this and I did not. I did not show the leadership that I should have shown but I can by standing here, just say to people, that it was, although a mistake, it was wrong.

“Now some people may accept my apology but I can’t make them, they may not see that there’s a sincerity with what I'm saying but I am being genuinely sincere.

“What I posted was wrong and I unreservedly apologise to everybody for posting on Saturday night.”

Mr Poots said he had accepted an apology from Mr Beattie, but his judgment in posting the message was "poor”.

Mr Beattie deleted and apologised for the Saturday evening post on Twitter, which included an imagined scene where he and Mr Poots are in a barber shop and with a punchline that makes reference to Glynis Poots and a brothel.

But speaking to the Nolan Show, Mr Poots said it was wrong for anyone to draw family members into political debate, saying they are entitled to privacy.

"I just don't know what he was thinking about," he told Nolan.

"I'm a big boy, I can take a lot of abuse in politics and that's fine, but [he] shouldn't be drawing other members of people's families into anything, they have their right to their private life and, unfortunately, that has been infringed when it comes to my family.”

Mr Poots said his wife "doesn't want to be involved in public life".

He added that the ‘joke’ “demeans women in general, and it does, but it demeans one woman in particular and that one woman happens to be my wife and my children's mother.”