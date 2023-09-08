Doug Beattie: ‘No united Ireland in my lifetime... but some unionists are exploring options’

UUP leader Doug Beattie has dismissed comments by Irish premier Leo Varadkar that there will be a united Ireland in his lifetime and said he would not engage with conversations to shape a united Ireland.

On Thursday, the Taoiseach urged people to consider those in Northern Ireland who identify as British, and what actions could be construed by them as “deeply offensive”.

Mr Varadkar made the comments after being asked about the Wolfe Tones, an Irish folk band that drew the largest ever crowd to a tent at the Electric Picnic music festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, at the weekend.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, UUP leader Doug Beattie accepted comments from Mr Varadkar were thoughtful as he considered how, in the event of a united Ireland, to make it a welcoming place for a minority unionist population.

Read more Cynics will doubt him but Leo Varadkar’s words show how far unity debate has come

Mr Beattie said the Taoiseach’s aspiration is for a united Ireland is “fair enough” but as a unionist he believes maintaining NI’s place in the United Kingdom is the best way forward.

“Regardless of what your aspiration is, a united Ireland or a United Kingdom, you have to put a plan on the table of how you think you’re going to achieve that.

“I see no plan for a united Ireland being put on the table, but what you were saying, yes, he was being thoughtful, he said that there would be a million people with a British identity would come into a united Ireland and they would need to think about that.

“If they haven’t started thinking about that yet then there are an awful long way off putting anything on the table.”

Read more I believe there will be a united Ireland in my lifetime, Varadkar says

The UUP leader disagreed with the assertion of former DUP founder Wallace Thompson that a ‘New Ireland’ is inevitable and a case could be made for a “strong United Kingdom and Northern Ireland being part of that”.

He added: “But I think people would be foolish if they thought these discussions weren’t happening. They would be foolish if they didn’t realise that there are those who have a unionist identity who are now exploring other options. They would be foolish if they didn’t do that.

“They would also be complacent if they didn’t think that. What’s really important for me as a unionist is that we get Northern Ireland back up and running, that is our devolved government, we make Northern Ireland work, and we make this a place for all of the people, for all of the communities, regardless of your religion or regardless of your sexual orientation or your community background.

“That’s the challenge for me and for unionists and the vision that I want to push forward. And right now by having no devolved government we are making it very hard to sell the union to people.”

Mr Beattie said he would not engage with the likes of Mr Varadkar about the needs of unionists within a united Ireland as he has no interest in designing a united Ireland “that I’m against”.

Asked if he would leave NI if there were to be a united Ireland, as former First Minister Arlene Foster once said, Mr Beattie explained that Northern Ireland would always be his home. “I’ll be going nowhere.”

He countered remarks by the Taoiseach saying: “I don’t think there will be a united Ireland in my lifetime.”