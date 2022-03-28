Doug Beattie says UUP ‘will not be intimidated’ after concrete block attack on Portadown office

The Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said his party will not be intimidated after an attack on his constituency office.

He was responding after a concrete block was thrown at the widow of his premises on Bridge Street overnight, and after he had announced his party would no longer be taking part in anti-protocol rallies.

In a statement, Mr Beattie said: “The attack on my office overnight is one of the inevitable consequences I have been warning about. My primary concern is for the welfare of my staff and this was a cowardly attack on their workplace which provides a service to the people of Upper Bann.

“What it will not do is deter me from carrying out my democratic work or speaking out when I have genuine concerns about the direction in which people are being led. Attacking offices and attempting to intimidate politicians demonstrates the weakness of your argument if that is what you have to resort to.”

On his stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said the UUP demand was to have it replaced but that he did not need to resort to intimidation.

“I am a confident, positive unionist representing a party which will engage to bring about change. It is a political problem which will only be solved by finding a political solution,” he said.

“We respect the right of anyone to legally and peacefully protest. However tensions are rising, with some spokespeople at anti-Protocol rallies openly calling for people to get angry and to raise the temperature. Blood and thunder rhetoric from a lectern will not help nor solve the Protocol problem. This is exactly what we need to avoid. We need to learn the lessons of the past.

“If anyone thinks that they can intimidate me or the Ulster Unionist Party, they clearly don`t know me or understand the party I represent.”

Among those also condemning the attack was the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

The PSNI have now appealed for information after a report of criminal damage to the Portadown premises.

Sergeant Berry said: “It was reported that sometime between 8.30pm yesterday (Sunday 27th March 27) and 8.30am today, Monday, a concrete block was thrown at the main window of a property at Bridge Street in the town.

“Enquiries are at an early stage, and I appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 675 of March 28.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

In a statement, Sir Jeffrey said: “Those who thought it was a good idea to attack Doug Beattie’s office are completely wrong. I’m a democrat and I’ve always believed passionately in the rule of law

"I think that every single person that steps out and puts themselves forward as a public representative is entitled to be respected regardless of their views. Violence can have no part to play in resolving our political issues in Northern Ireland. It never had, it never will, and I would say that to whoever is responsible for this attack and indeed, whoever was responsible for what happened on Friday”

He also referred to a hoax loyalist bomb attack on Friday, where the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was evacuated from a peace-building event in north Belfast.

The PSNI have stated that they believe the UVF were behind the attack.

"In terms of the event attended by the Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney...this contributes nothing to our opposition to the protocol, our desire to find solutions,” Sir Jeffrey said.

"It is only through politics we will find those solutions and that’s what I’ve sought to outline this morning, so I am absolutely clear that these attacks are wrong. I condemn them. They have no place and no part to play in the future of Northern Ireland. I think we should continue to encourage a culture of respect.”

He added that he had no problem with peaceful protest, but said “we need to be careful about what we say”.

"I’m absolutely unequivocal in my view that violence can have no part to play in any of this. Intimidation can have no part to play in any of this. We have to respect the democratic process”

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood praised Mr Beattie for taking a “principled position” over a series of protests in Northern Ireland which “have raised tensions” in recent weeks.

“I know that it is not easy to tell hard truths to your supporters. It would have been easier for Doug to sit silently at these rallies and hope to benefit from people who are being whipped up into a frenzy,” he said.

"He deserves credit for taking this stand. We hold starkly different views on this issue but we are both motivated, I believe, by a shared desire to address the challenges our communities face. The attack on Doug’s office this morning was committed by cowards who need to understand that they will never win.”

Mr Eastwood added that all political leaders needed to accept the “hard reality” that the Northern Ireland Protocol would be necessary as long as Brexit remains.

“What we should be focussed on is the emergency facing families across our communities who are being hit again and again by petrol, diesel, gas and oil prices surging. We have it in our power to address that situation. Politicians who choose political games over the protocol, or their own position in office, should be ashamed of themselves when so many people are facing destitution. The SDLP will always put those people first.”

Before the damage occurred, Mr Beattie said the recent series of loyalist rallies were “adding to tensions that now see a resurgence in UVF activity”.

Although he had been advertised to appear at an anti-protocol parade in Lurgan on April 8, Mr Beattie said he could no longer be part of something that is “leading to real societal harm”.

“This includes terrorists back on our streets doing what they do best, terrorising an already beleaguered society. There are also media reports quoting UVF sources that they intend to escalate their terrorist activities in the coming weeks,” he said.

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd commented: “The attack on Doug Beattie’s office is wrong and I condemn it.

“Those intent on whipping up tensions and dragging society back will not succeed, we will continue to move forward.

“This is a time for political leadership and those with influence should work to reduce tensions and ensure these types of attack do not continue.”

The SDLP’s Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, called it a “disgraceful attack” on Mr Beattie and his staff.

"This achieves nothing and should be universally condemned”.

The loyalist activist Jamie Bryson also criticised the attack, and said that while the “UUP are so wrong and damaging the Union” attacking his premises “doesn’t advance the issue”.