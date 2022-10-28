Doug Beattie tells LCC ‘days of men and women being sent to fill jail cells and early graves should be over’

UUP leader Doug Beattie has vowed to resist anyone who seeks to take Northern Ireland backwards following a sinister threat from loyalists.

It comes after loyalist groups warned of “dire consequences” if there was no movement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in a letter that indicated support for the paramilitary ceasefires may be waning.

Mr Beattie revealed he read the letter, which was shared via the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), with the feeling that a particular section of unionism is “condemned to repeat the mistakes of the past”.

The LCC is an umbrella group which represents the views of paramilitary gangs including the UVF and the UDA.

Mr Beattie said his party “totally rejects any notion of moving back to pre-ceasefire days and will resist anyone who seeks to take us back there”.

“The days of men and women being sent to fill jail cells or early graves in this country should be over,” he added.

“Peace and political process are the only way to advance our argument, be in no doubt of that.”

The letter also carried a clear warning that Irish Government ministers should not visit NI.

“As the threat of an election looms, we feel it important to re-iterate our view that there can be no weakening or ‘backsliding’ on the clear and unambiguous commitments made to our community by political unionism in relation to the protocol, and its impact upon the political and peace process,” it stated.

Mr Beattie responded to the authors directly on Friday.

“Quite simply it is the words of unionism in retreat, not the confident presentation of our argument which will win out on the protocol,” he said.

“It is the school of thought which sees unionism return to the table in a weaker position each time.”

The Upper Bann MLA said his party has been “unequivocal” in its opposition to the protocol since it was proposed to the EU by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in October 2019.

He reminded the LCC that he opposed “playing Russian roulette with the future of the United Kingdom” while the DUP was busy “playing catch up after realising the folly” of the arrangements they initially welcomed.

Mr Beattie accused the DUP of creating a “mess” over Brexit and then “trying to make others the fall guys for their mistakes”.

“If the LCC would like to acknowledge who or what is to blame for Sinn Fein holding the post of First Minister then they should look no further than the DUP’s negotiating prowess at St Andrew’s,” he added.

“That unionism should be the majority designation in the Assembly, but not fill the office of First Minister is a failure they have to explain.”

Earlier this year, the LCC told the UUP to “act like unionists” and decide “if it actually opposes the protocol” or not.

Following their latest run in, Mr Beattie promised he will continue to engage with the British Government, the Irish Government, the European Union and the US State Department to make the case against the protocol.

He cited proposals being adopted into the UK Government’s command paper, the EU coming back to the negotiating table and a change in position from Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance as evidence his approach is working.