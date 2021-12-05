Doug Beattie: Unionism shouldn’t engage in united Ireland debate, with poll at least 30 years away

Unionists shouldn’t help to build the “architecture” of an argument for a united Ireland by engaging in the debate, according to UUP leader Doug Beattie.

The Ulster Unionist Party leader said in his view a border poll could be as far away as thirty years, but said he is not “threatened” by talk of a united Ireland as he doesn’t “think it is going to happen”.

Mr Beattie was speaking on BBC’s Sunday Politics programme, where he also rejected accusations west Tyrone candidate Ian Marshall was “parachuted” into the seat, following anger by some within the constituency association last month.

Mr Beattie has just returned from a trip to the United States where he held 16 engagements with officials in order to promote “positive, confident unionism”.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald was also in the US, and during a National Press Club speech last week, suggested a united Ireland could be reached within a decade.

Mr Beattie hit out at the suggestion on social media on Saturday, writing: “This rhetoric is played out each year to an eager & willing audience.

“There is no threshold, no preparations, no tipping point. We’re no closer to a UI (united Ireland) than we were 20 years ago.”

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Beattie admitted Brexit had “changed the narrative” but said unionism should not engage in the debate at present.

“I am not threatened because I don’t think it is going to happen. If people want to talk about it they can talk about it but I am allowed to give my opinion also,” he said.

“When people say we are on a trajectory, which is seeing a united Ireland, I literally do not think that.

“If Mary Lou is saying between five and ten years, I am saying no. I don’t think it is going to be anywhere near five or ten years, twenty years, or thirty years. I think it is way down the road. Nobody has put anything on the table.”

He added: “I think it is really unreasonable for anyone to think I as a unionist should help with the architecture around the argument for a united Ireland by engaging in it.

“I don’t need to. Where we get to the stage where we have to do this, we will engage in order to put our point across for staying in the UK.”

Meanwhile, the UUP leader was asked to address anger within the party’s west Tyrone constituency following the selection of former Irish Seanad member Ian Marshall as a candidate in the upcoming election.

Last month Derry City and Strabane councillor Derek Hussey hit out at the UUP for “seeking to import” Mr Marshall into the constituency and said former councillor Andy McKane should have been chosen instead.

A former MLA for the party, Mr Hussey branded the move a “dictatorial approach” from the UUP, saying he urged the party to reverse the decision.

Mr Beattie defended the selection process and insisted the man was “not parachuted in”.

“There was a selection process, there were a number of names in for that selection process, and that selection process – which I don’t get to choose on – selected Ian Marshall,” he added.

“People may not like that, but those are the rules of the party, the very rules that people bought into and signed up to long before I was the leader of this party.”