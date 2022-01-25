Doug Beattie’s tweets: What he said then and his explanations now

You may find some of the content below offensive

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has issued an “unreserved apology” after a raft of historical tweets from a decade ago have been widely shared across social media on Tuesday.

Mr Beattie has faced accusations of misogyny, racism and accused of using inappropriate language in relation to the travelling community, Islam and referencing mental health.

Mr Beattie has denied accusations of racism, saying he is “simply not racist” and on accusations of misogyny he said: “It is not me, it is not who I am.”

During an interview on the BBC Nolan Show on Tuesday morning, Mr Beattie said he was “ashamed” of his tweets and admitted he plans to speak to the UUP on whether they still have confidence in his leadership.

In one 2012 tweet, Mr Beattie said: “ I am the youngest of six kids I got a hand me down clothes I looked like a cross dressing p***y.”

Responding to that tweet on Tuesday, Mr Beattie said: “I listen to it I read it back again I take it into context and again it was ill advised, it was wrong.

"It was attempted humour. In some cases I was disparaging about myself in using that humour. If we are going back to that time I was using something that was wrong.

"I have moved on. I am not a racist. I looked at the travelling community as the travelling community.”

In another 2012 tweet referencing the Gurkha Regiment in Afghanistan, Mr Beattie tweeted: “I had a Gurkha company under my charge for three years. They drink lots, gamble all the time and like white hookers.”

Responding to the tweet, Mr Beattie said: “It is terrible, it is terrible. I can’t believe I would put something like that out there. I don’t believe it is true.

"It is horrendous what was going through my head to put that up at the time I have no idea. It is not a reflection of me then and certainly not a reflection of the me sitting in front of you now.

"This is extremely difficult for me. I got so much wrong here. All I can do is sit in front of you and take the blows. I did not witness them [using prostitutes] it comes from a crass attempt at humour. It is that dark humour I seemed to have used in that period ten years ago.”

In a tweet in 2012 Mr Beattie tweeted: “What is needed is a few crazies sorting out mental health strategy. They will understand the problem without knowing they have one.”

Responding to the tweet, Mr Beattie said: “It is bad Stephen. It is awful. I don’t know what was going through my head to write that in the manner I was writing that.

"I was trying to say those people who suffer from mental health issues are the people who are best to design the support. I wrote it in the worst way possible.

"It is a misjudgement of a characterisation of a problem. It wasn’t my intention to do that [mock people]. It was my intention to explain a problem I used the worst language to explain that problem.”

In a 2013 tweet Mr Beattie wrote: “French resolve will crumble I am not anti-French but those garlic munching frogs cannot be trusted.

Responding, Mr Beattie explained: “You can see that my choice of language is just totally unacceptable in any shape or form. I will not be the first person to do and say something wrong. What is important is you stand up and you face your past. I am facing my past. I am not hiding. I have to deal with it.

In a tweet in which Mr Beattie wrote the ‘N-word’ in reference to the 1955 Dam Busters film and the name of the dog in the film, he explained: “What I was trying to do was enter a conversation. That conversation was that we used words in the past that would not be acceptable today.

"This is one of those words. People used it in the past. They used it then unknowingly, unthinkingly. As time has progressed we have moved away from using words like that. I guess I was entering into a conversation about how we change over time.

“I am not a racist. I am simply not a racist.”

In a 2014 tweet, Mr Beattie wrote: “Women are the home maker, men the hunter.”

Explaining the tweet, Mr Beattie said: “I think in that particular one there was maybe a slightly different discourse.

"That was the discourse about women being involved in dismounted close combat roles and my view I didn’t think that was a good idea.

"What I was trying to say is that in many ways women are the ones who drive our homes who drive our society who drive our family values and men are the ones who are out there. I am simply not trying to make excuses.”

In another tweet he wrote: “Army stuff is not for women, the Navy, or the RAF. You won’t understand, don’t blame the tools of the trade.”

Responding, Mr Beattie added: “It is a poor choice of words, I would need to see the whole context. First of all I have served on the battlefield with women, some of them are some of the bravest people I have known.

"It was on the back of a story about a weapons system people couldn’t use because of the size of their hands. There is something to that, but I am just responding to what you said, it sounds awful, it looks awful. None of that person is me now.”