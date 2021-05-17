Doug to the Future: New UUP leader has a go at hover boarding on first day in new job

The Ulster Unionist Party’s new leader Doug Beattie wasn't quite as graceful as Marty McFly on a hover board, as he had a go on a self-balancing scooter.

Posting a video of himself on Twitter on Monday, the Upper Bann MLA attempted to glide across his office and got off to a great start before almost losing control of his hover board.

The video, featuring music from the Back to the Future films, cut off before things got worse for Mr Beattie but ended with the words, ‘Doug to the Future’.

Mr Beattie wrote, “How it started and nearly finished…” with laughing emojis as he shared the light hearted video with his 23,000 followers. He gained over 7,000 views in just two hours.

Plenty of followers saw the funny side of the video as Aodhan Connolly from the NI Retail Consortium said: “Ha! Well done Doug. And congratulations on your elevation! I look forward to working with you more!”

Jamie Hyland added: “Best of luck Doug! You're going to need it. You've become leader in ‘interesting times’. A sense of humour and a less than overdeveloped sense of your own dignity is a good start!”