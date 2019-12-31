Down GAA player Caolan Mooney hospitalised following Newry assault

A Co Down GAA player is recovering in hospital after being assaulted outside a Newry hotel.

The attack on Caolan Mooney happened outside the Canal Court Hotel shortly before 2.30am on Monday after the Co Down senior team returned from their McKenna Cup win over Fermanagh.

An ambulance service spokesperson said they were called to Merchant's Quay area following reports of a man with a head injury.

One emergency crew was dispatched to the scene and Mr Mooney (26) was taken to the nearby Daisy Hill Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A Belfast Trust spokesperson described his condition as stable.

Mr Mooney's brother Patrick was also assaulted, however he did not require hospital treatment.

Down manager Paddy Tally said everyone is hoping and praying Mr Mooney will make a full recovery.

“We’re shocked and saddened that Caolan has been hospitalised, and we understand that a criminal investigation is under way,” he told the Irish News.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, we ask people to refrain from speculation or rumour about the incident. Caolan is a very important player and important leader in our team.

"He is vice-captain, he had an excellent year this year and we’re looking forward to him being back playing in Down colours as soon as possible.

"We hope and pray that he makes a full recovery and our thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family at this time. Their welfare and their right to privacy should be fully respected.”

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Lee Daniel McKay, who lives in Australia but with an address at Drumalane Park in Newry, is charged with affray and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the incident involving Patrick Mooney.

Mr McKay was granted bail, on the basis that he surrenders his passport and is subject to a curfew.