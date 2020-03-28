Down mum has Mother's Day to remember as her family gathers outside window at hospice

A Co Down woman who is being cared for in a hospice didn't miss out on Mother's Day thanks to her family gathering outside her window to mark the occasion.

Kate Sloan (64), from Loughinisland, was diagnosed with cancer of the thyroid and throat last August and is currently cared for at Belfast's Marie Curie Hospice.

Her husband Paddy said the difficulties brought on by coronavirus have been the "toughest part" of their hospice journey.

"Our children and grandchildren are unable to visit following all the regulations to protect the vulnerable in our society," he explained. "Of course, they just want to see their mummy and nanny. However, they know that what they are doing by distancing themselves is vital to the health of Kate and other patients."

But he stressed this didn't stop their children and grandchildren from pulling out all the stops to make Mother's Day special.

"Our son Aidan and his wife brought their four children down to see their nanny - and although it was looking through a window holding up a 'Happy Mother's Day' sign, it most definitely helped make the day that much easier," revealed Paddy. "Our daughter Roisin also arrived with a little bag of essentials, waving and smiling through the window, and even that little bit of interaction put a big smile on Kate's face."

Aidan (31), who is an artist, has decided to show his appreciation to Marie Curie by raffling off one of his own paintings.

To donate to the hospice, visit mariecurie.org.uk/emergency