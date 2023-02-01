Down Royal helps learning disability charity Mencap NI raise over £1million

Pictured (L-R) is Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal, Linda Alexander, Event & Area Fundraising Manager Mencap NI, Marian Nicholas, Honorary Life Member and Chairperson of Mencap Special Events Committee and Susan McCartney, Racing and Operations Manager of Down Royal.

Down Royal Racecourse has announced that following a 20-year partnership with Mencap Northern Ireland, Down Royal has helped the local charity to raise over £1million.

As Down Royal’s 2022 Charity Partner, Mencap NI raised £11,084 having fundraised at all 13 of Down Royal’s fixtures last year.

For over two decades, Mencap NI and Down Royal have partnered to raise funds to support those living with a learning disability and will continue its fundraising with its annual charity event set to return this Summer.

Mencap provides round-the-clock care to people living with a learning disability while promoting independence and recognising their achievements as well as providing advice on employment and education.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal said: “It has been a real pleasure to have partnered with Mencap Northern Ireland for the last 20 years and we’re looking forward to the annual Mencap Race Day taking place on Friday 23rd June 2023.

“The annual Mencap Race Day is one of our most highly anticipated fixtures of the year, and we are proud to be once again partnering with Mencap to support such an incredibly worthwhile charity.”

On 23rd June, Mencap’s Special Events Committee will host the annual Mencap Race Day fundraiser at Down Royal, allowing racegoers to donate to the charity throughout the day.

Marian Nicholas, Honorary Life Member and Chairperson of Mencap Special Events Committee has experienced first-hand the fantastic impact of this partnership, with her daughter having attended Mencap’s children centre.

She commented: “Having worked with Down Royal for over two decades, we’ve received tremendous support from both Down Royal and their generous racegoers allowing Mencap to provide the necessary services and support for families across Northern Ireland when they need it the most.”

The partnership between Down Royal and Mencap has exceeded all expectations with racegoers raising over £1million for the charity over the past 20 years.

Linda Alexander, Event & Area Fundraising Manager Mencap NI said: “This partnership between Mencap and Down Royal has been exceptional, and we are grateful to have been given this amazing opportunity to raise essential funds to assist those living with a learning disability along with their families.

“We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with Down Royal as we host the annual Mencap Race Day which, no doubt, will be a true reflection of the incredible generosity of racegoers.

"To date, this fundraising event has raised over £1million towards our children and additional support services and we are pleased to continue working with Down Royal and hopefully add to this remarkable amount raised.”

For more information on Mencap’s Annual Race Day for 2023 please contact: Community.fundraising@mencap.org.uk and for details on Down Royal’s 2023 fixtures visit: www.downroyal.com.