Down Royal in pictures: Racegoers don their best glad-rags for racing festival
Amy Cochrane
Racegoers at the popular Down Royal racecourse donned their best glad-rags for the first day of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing on Friday.
Despite a brisk November chill in the air, the rain managed to stay away and the sun even made an appearance for all the fashionable ladies and dapper gentlemen to get out and about around the racecourse for the first day of the festival - which included the famous WKD hurdle.
The first race kicked off at 12.20pm and the last was at 3.50pm.
There were three winners on the cards for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott as the talented Pied Piper eased to victory shortly after 2pm in the Grade 2 WKD Hurdle on Friday afternoon.
Day Two of Down Royal’s famous Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is the highlight of the racecourse’s calendar and sees the headline race Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase as well as the return of Ladies Day, sponsored by BPerfect Cosmetics.
There will also be the popular ‘Best Dressed’ competition on the day spotting the most fashionable of those in attendance.
The first race on Saturday begins shortly before 1pm and the last is at 4.10pm. Tickets are available to purchase on the turnstiles.
After this weekend, the next meet at Down Royal is on Boxing Day.