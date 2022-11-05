Down Royal in pictures: Racegoers don their best glad-rags for racing festival

James and Liam woods pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Matt McKay

Jack and Richard Harrison pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Anna and Emma Fortnum pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Martin and Diane Hammel pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Helen McBururney, Paula Douglas, Charlene balmer pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Jessica and Katie Murdock pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Janet and David Hazard pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Sasha Tytarenko and Julia Wilson pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Yana and Philip Whyte pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Racegoers at Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Andrea Carson Lauren Beggs pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Stevie Murphy and Owen Rice pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Claire Ireland, Lisa bailie, Kerri McNeil, Fainche Evans, Karen Matthews pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Lisa Murtagh, Amanda McVerry, Tim O Brien , Joanne Cunningham pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Kathryn Robinson and Stephen Davison pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.bPhoto by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

John and Carol lewis pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Raymond and Gillian Gilbyrne pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Racegoers at the popular Down Royal racecourse donned their best glad-rags for the first day of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing on Friday.

Despite a brisk November chill in the air, the rain managed to stay away and the sun even made an appearance for all the fashionable ladies and dapper gentlemen to get out and about around the racecourse for the first day of the festival - which included the famous WKD hurdle.

The first race kicked off at 12.20pm and the last was at 3.50pm.

There were three winners on the cards for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott as the talented Pied Piper eased to victory shortly after 2pm in the Grade 2 WKD Hurdle on Friday afternoon.

Day Two of Down Royal’s famous Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is the highlight of the racecourse’s calendar and sees the headline race Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase as well as the return of Ladies Day, sponsored by BPerfect Cosmetics.

James and Liam woods pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Matt McKay

There will also be the popular ‘Best Dressed’ competition on the day spotting the most fashionable of those in attendance.

The first race on Saturday begins shortly before 1pm and the last is at 4.10pm. Tickets are available to purchase on the turnstiles.

After this weekend, the next meet at Down Royal is on Boxing Day.