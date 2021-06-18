Down Royal: Joy as spectators return to races after restrictions ease

It’s been great — but you ain’t seen nothing yet!

That was the verdict of Down Royal CEO Emma Meehan at the end of a sundrenched day when history was made at the Maze track.

Friday’s opening card of the two-day Down Royal Ulster Derby Festival was the first time spectators have been back at any racecourse in Ireland since March 2020 — when the Covid crisis halted all sporting, and much other, activity before racing moved behind closed doors.

Restrictions limited the number of paying spectators to 500 with the number of permitted participants — jockeys, trainers, owners and racecourse staff — taking the total to 1,000 people.

“It’s great to see spectators back at Down Royal. We feel very privileged to be allowed to welcome people back and the fact that we are the first racecourse on the island to do so makes it extra special,” said a beaming Meehan. “Myself and all the staff are very grateful to Horseracing Ireland for giving us this opportunity. It’s onwards and upwards from here.”

It was far from a typical day at Down Royal. Gone were the usual heaving crowds of the Ulster Derby Festival, replaced by excited spectators seated at dozens of picnic tables with a team of hospitality staff keeping everyone supplied with food and drinks. The main stand was out of bounds and the rest of the spectating areas were divided between participants and the paying spectators.

A different kind of day at Down Royal. A calmer kind of day.

Leigh Simpson with Andrew Simpson and their son Jake Simpson and Cazzie McClure. Credit Colm O'Reilly

Down Royal CEO Emma Meehan

Aaron Ross, Emma Jackson, Leanne McAleenan and Ciaran McAleenan. Credit Colm O'Reilly

Meehan reckons they could have sold seven or eight times the amount of tickets they were actually allowed to.

“They were gone within an hour of going on sale online last week,” she said. “It warmed my heart that people hadn’t forgotten about us, that they still remembered the great days out they had here in the past.”

There will be another 1,000 people back at the course today for the big Ulster Derby as the small steps back towards normality in racing and other walks of life continue.

“We have a fixture on July 23 and by the time of the Winter Festival we could have a few thousand people here. But it’s difficult to know, especially with all these new variants we are hearing about,” said Meehan.

“We are operating under stricter guidelines than most other sports in Northern Ireland as we are governed by Horseracing Ireland, an all-island body, while we also have to observe Northern Ireland Executive guidelines.”

TV personality Pamela Ballantine is acting as MC at the meeting — but revealed that at times she was finding it difficult to concentrate on the job in hand. That’s because she was also there with her owner’s hat on, her horse Balgowlah running in the Craft Event Co Opportunity Handicap Hurdle and finishing a promising third.

“It’s just fantastic to see people back at Down Royal, so exciting. It’s not my first time back on a racecourse since lockdown as I was at Downpatrick last week as an owner — part of the Templeburn Racing Syndicate — to watch Balgowlah. But to see spectators now coming back through the gates is brilliant — unbelievable even,” she said.

And those spectators couldn’t have been happier after landing those golden tickets.

Spud Taylor, Davy Turpie and Jeff Fawcus are all long-standing Down Royal members who have known great times at the Maze. But the smiles on the faces of the Lisburn trio said that Friday’s meeting was right up there with anything they had experienced before.

“I’ve seen all the greats race here, from jockeys like Lester Piggott to horses like Kauto Star. But I can’t remember a better day than this. Being here with your pals is magic — we are all pensioners who love our racing.

“I’ve been coming here since 1966, the year England won the World Cup. But you can keep your football, give me racing any day,” laughed Spud.

Andrew Simpson, who lives just outside Ballyclare, was there with wife Leigh and family.

“We heard on the radio on the way here that this is the first meeting in Ireland to allow spectators in since the pandemic so that makes it extra special to be here.

“I actually prefer the set-up now to what it was before — it’s much more relaxed,” he said.

Friends Noelle McKenzie, Robyn Coulter and Alice Kilpatrick — from Nutts Corner, Lisburn and Hillsborough respectively — were Down Royal regulars before the pandemic.

“It’s just amazing to be here, it’s been such a long wait,” said Noelle. Alice added: “We all keep horses which helped us through lockdown as horses still have to be looked after and exercised pandemic or no pandemic. It keeps you going.”

Aaron Ross, Emma Jackson along with Leanne and Ciaran McAleenan were another group relishing the day out, although Ciaran described it as “racing lite”.

“I don’t mean that in a negative sense,” he clarified. “Just that it’s different.”

Different it most certainly was. Not better. Not worse.

Just different.