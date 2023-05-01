Down Royal: May Day racegoers don their best glad-rags
Kurtis Reid
Hundreds of attendees at Down Royal in Lisburn have been spotted enjoying the sunshine as the venue’s annual May Day races took place.
The historic horse racing track welcomed back revellers, with many dressed for the occasion in tailored suits or brightly coloured dresses and hats.
Temperatures hit a high of 16C in Co Down, with no rain forecast until later in the evening.
Winners on the day included horse Bella Bliss who took first place in the Club Orange Hurdle with rider Eoin Walsh.
Also taking top prizes were The Flier Begley and rider Ben Bromley, and I Don’t Get It with jockey Mike O’Connor.
Down Royal remains one of Northern Ireland’s most popular horse racing events, with around 4,000 people expected to attend races during the season.
It will next host the Boyle Sports Summer Evening on 2 June, before the Summer Festival of Racing kicks off on 23 June.