Down Royal: May Day racegoers don their best glad-rags

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st May 2023 - Club Mixers May Day Races at Down Royal Racecourse. pictured at Down Royal. Race 1 - The Ballygowan Opportunity Maiden Hurdle Race 2 - The Club Lemon Handicap Hurdle Race 3 - The Club Orange Hurdle Race 4 - The Club Loaded Beginners Steeplechase Race 5 - The Club Mixers Handicap Steeplechase Race 6 - The C&C White Maiden Hunters Steeplechase Race 7 - The Energise Energy (Pro/Am) Flat Race Photo by Press Eye.

Hundreds of attendees at Down Royal in Lisburn have been spotted enjoying the sunshine as the venue’s annual May Day races took place.

The historic horse racing track welcomed back revellers, with many dressed for the occasion in tailored suits or brightly coloured dresses and hats.

Temperatures hit a high of 16C in Co Down, with no rain forecast until later in the evening.

Winners on the day included horse Bella Bliss who took first place in the Club Orange Hurdle with rider Eoin Walsh.

Also taking top prizes were The Flier Begley and rider Ben Bromley, and I Don’t Get It with jockey Mike O’Connor.

Down Royal remains one of Northern Ireland’s most popular horse racing events, with around 4,000 people expected to attend races during the season.

It will next host the Boyle Sports Summer Evening on 2 June, before the Summer Festival of Racing kicks off on 23 June.

Kelly Scott and Shauna Cullinnan pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye.

Sinead McGinn, Dearbhla Heaney and Aoibhin Canavan pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye.

Caitlin Kinsella, Michaela Shields, Enya Mellon and Abbie Meegan pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Press Eye.