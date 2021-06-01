Down Royal set to welcome spectators for the first time in 16 months at Summer Festival

Down Royal has confirmed it will be opening its gates to a limited number of spectators for the first time in 16 months at its Summer Festival.

The long-established two-day event, set to take place on June 18 and 19, is the highlight of the summer racing calendar at Down Royal.

The decision follows the recent relaxation of government guidelines.

Since racing came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, and later resumed behind closed doors, it has been closed to the general public.

Read more Down Royal races on without crowds

Down Royal racecourse manager Emma Meehan is looking forward to welcoming back owners, members and racing fans, as part of a phased return of crowds.

Ms Meehan said: “It has been an extremely challenging year for our industry, but we have been working hard behind the scenes to continue our racing fixtures behind closed doors.

“As always, we are committed to providing the best possible experience for all visitors to Down Royal and can assure those attending both race days that we have worked to develop and implement stringent measures to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”

Tickets must be purchased online in advance, details of when these will go on sale will be announced via Down Royal’s social channels – Facebook: @downroyalracing and Twitter: @Downroyal. Tickets can be purchased at www.downroyal.com/tickets