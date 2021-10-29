Downpatrick crash victim named as Stuart Massey (36)

A man who died in a crash in Downpatrick on Wednesday has been named by police as Stuart Massey.

Police said the 36-year-old man died following the collision at around 8.30pm on the Ballydugan Road close to the Downe Retail Park in the town.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information to come forward.

On Wednesday, SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the death was “devastating news”.

“So sad to hear this devastating news from Downpatrick tonight. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased tonight. Thinking of all involved,” he posted on social media,” he said.

PSNI Sergeant Smart said: “At approximately 8.30pm, it was reported that a male pedestrian had been struck by a car and very sadly died at the scene.

“Our enquires are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1946 27/10/21.”