Downpatrick farmer convicted of animal suffering after sheep found with rotting hooves

A Downpatrick farmer has been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to animals and a failure to ensure their needs were met.

Alan Montgomery (69) from Downpatrick Road, Killough was convicted at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to 16 sheep and 11 lambs, and one charge of failure to take such steps as were reasonable in the circumstances to ensure the needs of animals were met.

Mr Montgomery was also charged with three counts of failure to comply with a duty imposed under animal welfare regulations.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said the case arose from welfare inspections carried out by staff from Newtownards DAERA Direct Office.

During these inspections they found numerous sheep in dirty living conditions without feed and water. Many of the sheep also had ‘foot root’ an infection found primarily in sheep and goats which rots away the animal’s hoof and were in poor condition.

The condition of the animals led to a number in poor condition being euthanised to prevent further suffering.

Mr Montgomery pleaded guilty and received a conditional discharge for two years on each and all accounts.