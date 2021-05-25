Downpatrick high school praised for raising awareness of domestic violence

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill pictured with pupils from St Mary’s High School in Downpatrick, who have been raising awareness of domestic violence and the issues faced by women and girls in today’s society.

A high school in Northern Ireland has been praised for its work in raising awareness of domestic violence towards women.

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill visited St Mary’s High School in Downpatrick on Tuesday to shine a light on the school’s special project alongside the charity Women’s Aid.

According to the most recent PSNI figures in May, from 1 April 2020 to 31 March this year, the police responded to 31,196 incidents of domestic abuse, with police saying this figure was the third highest recorded since 2004/05.

They also said the number of domestic abuse crimes rose to 19,036, an increase of 408 on the previous twelve months.

Producing a song virtually as a result of the pandemic, alongside a video to raise awareness of this issue, the girls at St Mary’s High School are also helping to raise funds to support those affected by domestic abuse.

Speaking during a visit on Tuesday, Michelle O’Neill said they were a “talented group of young people” and described their efforts to support other women and girls in Northern Ireland as “moving and incredibly powerful”.

“The abuse, inequality and misogyny faced by women and girls of all ages is a brutal reality of our society,” she added.

“Sadly, very many experience violence in their everyday lives. It is a problem that requires everyone’s urgent attention and action.

“As an Executive, we have committed to working together on a strategy to tackle all forms of violence against women and girls. But everyone has a responsibility to do all they can to help change attitudes and behaviours.

“The inspirational pupils at St Mary’s have done just that and I applaud them for the impactful and sensitive way they have dealt with this issue.”

St Mary’s Principal, Rosemary McLaughlin, added: “We are an all girls’ school; and we recognise the need to empower our young women. We want to ensure that the girls know there are organisations out there that can help the victim and the perpetrator.

“As a school, we discussed the impact that the national lockdown had on women when the message was to stay at home. During lockdown, the increase in domestic abuse and violence against women was well documented by the media.

“Women’s Aid will now be able to use the much-needed resources from this project to support families in the locality.”