Downpatrick roads reopen as emergency services leave scene of incident

A road in Downpatrick has now reopened following emergency services’ attendance at an incident.

Earlier this afternoon, the PSNI said they were attendance at the Quoile Bridge and Strangford Road areas of Downpatrick following an undisclosed incident.

They attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A PSNI spokesperson has now confirmed the Quoile Road has now reopened while a spokesperson for NIFRS have said they have since left the scene.