Downstairs bathroom set on fire in Co Armagh arson attack

Police said the blaze could have had “serious consequences”.

The blaze was attended by the NIFRS

The PSNI have said a Co Armagh arson attack during which a downstairs bathroom was set on fire could have had “serious consequences”.

Police investigating the attack at a house in the Obins Avenue area of Portadown are appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Best said: “Police received a report of a house fire in the area shortly before 11pm on Sunday, July 30.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze which was located in a downstairs bathroom.

“Damage was caused to the window and sink area of the bathroom. Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“We are treating this report as arson endangering life with intent which could have had serious consequences.

“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1927 of 30/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”